Craig J. Kelly

Dec. 22, 1929 - Oct. 1, 2020

GRANVILLE - Craig Joseph Kelly, age 90, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on December 22, 1929, he was the son of Patrick and Mary (Fennell) Kelly.

Craig attended Granville High School where he met and later married his high school sweetheart Eleanor (Woodell) Kelly.

He was employed at General Electric in Fort Edward for 30 years. Upon retiring he enjoyed woodworking and became well known for his custom Adirondack furniture and picnic tables.

Craig was predeceased by his parents, nine brothers and six sisters, a son-in-law Ted Vogel, a grandson Matthew and his wife of 62 years, Eleanor. He is survived by three sons: Michael (Donna), Philip (Trudy) and Paul; two daughters: Pamela Vogel and Cynthia Whittier. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren

Due to Covid concerns the funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family has suggested that memorial contributions in Craig's memory be made to the Granville Rescue Squad (POB 153, Granville, NY 12832) for all they did to assist the family and Craig during his infirmities.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.