Curtis A. Barcomb

Aug. 12, 1952 - Oct. 19, 2020

PINEVILLE, NC - Curtis A. Barcomb, 68, of Pineville, NC passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his home on October 19, 2020.

Born August 12, 1952 in Malone, NY, Curt was the son of Gerald and Mildred (Trombley) Barcomb, the second of their 13 children. He attended Glens Falls High School and worked for Valmet Sandy Hill in Hudson Falls and Charlotte, NC for over 20 years. Self-employed since 2002, Curt worked largely for Pulte Homes, performing warranty claim repairs, and never left a client dissatisfied with his professionalism, work ethic, or craftsmanship.

Above all, Curt was kind and generous. He loved his family, his tools, his trucks, tinkering, helping others, his 1978 Corvette restoration project, and having nice long chats into the wee hours of the morning over endless pots of coffee. He was a jack of all trades who could fix or build anything.

Left to mourn his loss are his partner in life and wife of 13 years, Leah Barcomb; his children: David Barcomb of Edgewater, FL, Christie (Michael) Barros of Hopkinton, MA; his step-daughters: Denise (Michael) McGowen and Billie Jo Parker of Saratoga, Jennifer Austin of South Glens Falls; 17 grandchildren; four brothers: Craig, Bryan, Gerard, and Dean; 3 sisters: Cynthia (Brian) Giroux, Renée Hoban, and Katrina (Scott) Lybarger; brother-in-law, Gary (Joyce) Parker; mother of his children and former wife, Darla Barcomb; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and his dogs: Buddy and Uno.

In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by three sisters: Deborah Brenn, Judith O'Donnell and Rebecca Cook; two brothers: Darwin and Scott and the dog love of his life, Sadie.

As in life, Curt wanted to leave us quietly and without fanfare. In lieu of funeral services, the family welcomes the sharing of memories of an amazing man who has left us far too soon.