Curtis John Stancliffe

Jan. 19, 1938 - Sep. 4, 2021

SARATOGA - Curtis John Stancliffe, 83, passed away on September 4,2021 peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Cora Stancliffe; his first wife and mother of his children Nancy Giffin Stancliffe; and one brother Bruce.

He is also survived by his second wife, Julie Lynn; children: Annette (Tom), John (Linda), and David (Annette-Marie); step-children: Julie (JF), Todd, and Matthew; 16 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. A celebration of his life will be held in the future..

He was a graduate of SUNY Delhi and he worked for Caterpillar Tractor for 25 years; and at age 25 was their youngest Top Salesman in the United States. Seeking new challenges, he moved to work for DA Collins Companies, primarily for Pallette Stone Corporation, where he designed new fleets of trucks and was instrumental in setting up their pre-cast concrete operation. He next went to work selling Western Star Trucks for Tracey Road Equipment, from where he retired in 2020.

During his many working years, he was very active in several contractor and community organizations. He was instrumental in founding the New York State Highway Association and regularly attended their functions.

He was devoted to his family – all 16 grandchildren learned at early ages to care for and operate heavy equipment. He was an accomplished welder and woodworker. His pride and joy was the 1917 Model TT, which he carefully restored and refinished with the help of friends. He was a volunteer firefighter with Rock City Falls Fire Department. And a volunteer at the Rock City Falls Food Pantry.

Curt asked that donations be sent to either the Rock City Falls Food Pantry (c/o Tony Zanella, 748 Stone Church Rd, Middle Grove NY 12850) or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Center (13770 Noel Rd, Suite 801889, Dallas TX 75380).