Curtis John Stancliffe
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. - Rensselaer
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY

Curtis John Stancliffe

Jan. 19, 1938 - Sep. 4, 2021

SARATOGA - Curtis John Stancliffe, 83, passed away on September 4, 2021 peacefully at his home after a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Cora Stancliffe; and one brother, Bruce; and his first wife and mother of his children Nancy Giffin Stancliffe.

He is survived by his second wife, Julie Lynn; his children: Annette (Tom), John (Linda), and David (Annette-Marie); three step-children: Julie (JF), Todd, and Matthew. He left 16 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

At his request, there will be no calling hours or public service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being made by Rockefeller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Curt asked that donations be sent to either the Rock City Falls Food Pantry (c/o Tony Zanella, 748 Stone Church Rd, Middle Grove NY 12850) or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Center (13770 Noel Rd, Suite 801889, Dallas TX 75380).

A full obituary will appear at a later date.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. - Rensselaer
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I never had the opportunity to meet Curtis, but have heard wonderful things about him from his daughter Annette and am sorry for your loss. He sounded like a very special person.
Jerri Miller
September 22, 2021
To all of Curt's Family, Please accept our sincere sympathy on the loss of Curt. You were wonderful neighbor's on Red Oak. Yes, even little Bobby got to be in one of the heavy equipment at about 5yrs old to see the workings of that big yellow machine. He always remembered how cool that was for a long time. I hope all of you know that we thought so much of each of you and will keep you in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. I know it is times like this, that we wish we saw more of one another. However, our awesome memories of you all will remain with the Smith Family. Take care and God Bless. In friendship & love, Your ole next door neighbors.
Maggie Smith (Mrs. Bob Smith) and Family
September 21, 2021
We are truly sorry to hear that Curt has passed, your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
TJ Chagnon Village of South Glens Falls DPW
September 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers
Cesaera Pirrone
September 10, 2021
