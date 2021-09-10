Curtis John Stancliffe

Jan. 19, 1938 - Sep. 4, 2021

SARATOGA - Curtis John Stancliffe, 83, passed away on September 4, 2021 peacefully at his home after a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Cora Stancliffe; and one brother, Bruce; and his first wife and mother of his children Nancy Giffin Stancliffe.

He is survived by his second wife, Julie Lynn; his children: Annette (Tom), John (Linda), and David (Annette-Marie); three step-children: Julie (JF), Todd, and Matthew. He left 16 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

At his request, there will be no calling hours or public service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being made by Rockefeller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Curt asked that donations be sent to either the Rock City Falls Food Pantry (c/o Tony Zanella, 748 Stone Church Rd, Middle Grove NY 12850) or to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research Center (13770 Noel Rd, Suite 801889, Dallas TX 75380).

A full obituary will appear at a later date.