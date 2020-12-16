Cynthia Jane Lawrence

Dec. 11, 1949 - Dec. 12, 2020

FAIR HAVEN, VT - Cynthia Jane Lawrence, age 71, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. Mrs. Lawrence was born in Granville on December 11, 1949. She was the daughter of Raymond Francis and Lauraine (Perry) Doty.

She grew up in Rutland where she received her early education. She graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, Class of 1967. Following graduation, she worked at Staco Thermometer in Poultney for several years, until the company closed. August 9, 1980, she married Wilmer Lee Lawrence in Poultney. They made their home in Orwell before moving to Fair Haven in 2012. She was a member of the Orwell Grange. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and entertaining her family.

She is survived by her husband Wilmer of Fair Haven; two sons: Charles R. Doty, Sr. of Fair Haven and Michael W. Doty of Argyle; three daughters: Lauraine C. Lawrence and Kathreen L. Lawrence both of Fair Haven and Rebecca J. Church of North Adams, MA; three brothers: Clifford Doty of W. Rutland, Cedric Doty of Danby and Randy Doty of WV; three sisters: Cheryl Kaufman, Chris Farrell and Carol Murphy all of Pennsboro, WV; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 1-3 PM, at the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering.

A private burial will take place, at a later date in Mountain Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main Street, Ste. 1, Fair Haven, VT 05743.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.