Cynthia Elizabeth (Parsons) Scott

March 22, 1960 - Sept. 4, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Cynthia Elizabeth (Parsons) Scott of Hudson Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 4, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Cyndie was born on March 22, 1960, in Glens Falls, NY to J. Monty Parsons and Sharon (Sharpe) Parsons Keehan. Cyndie is predeceased by both parents, maternal and paternal grandparents and a brother, Mark Wayne Parsons.

Cyndie spent her childhood between Hudson Falls and Flatbush, Brooklyn, graduating from Hudson Falls CSD in 1978 then settling down in Middle Village, Queens to work for her family business, Beau Cher Packaging, and start her family. Cyndie returned to the area to raise her daughter. She concluded her long career as a Purchaser for NS Associates in 2018.

Cyndie's biggest accomplishment was her family. The happiest day of her life was the birth of her only child, Caitlyn Marae. Having spent most of her parenting years as a single mother, she worked tirelessly to provide a beautiful life for her daughter. Cyndie had special relationships with those closest to her. Her sister, Michelle and cousin, Lisa have been her life-long best friends and most trusted confidants. Her aunt, Peggy, her biggest cheerleader. Her nephews, Trey, Gavin, and Cameron brought her more joy than they'll ever know and her son-in-law, Nicholas, proved to be everything she wished for in a life partner for her daughter.

Cyndie was best known for her love of Christmas, with a vintage Santa collection to rival just about anyone's. She had a deep appreciation for all things antique, specifically old clocks, none of which actually worked, and old pictures of complete strangers that she gave made up back stories and proudly displayed around her home. Cyndie had an affinity for the Royal Family and I Love Lucy. She loved her standing Saturday morning garage sale dates with Caitlyn, absolutely refusing to pay sticker price and her weekly "meetings" with Michelle and Lisa. She was an avid gardener, strongly believing that every home should have at least one Rose of Sharon Bush, and she loved a good margarita.

Left to carry on her legacy is her daughter Caitlyn (Scott) Penree and son-in-law, Nicholas. Cyndie is also survived by her "sista" Michelle Cardinale ("brotha" Peter); nephews: Trey, Gavin (Gabrielle Brayton) and Cameron Cardinale; aunt, Margaret Balle (Gary); and cousin, Lisa Orsini (Neal); as well as many extended family and friends.

;The family would like to thank the beautiful souls who cared for Cyndie on T2 at Glens Falls Hospital, specifically Dr. Tedesco, Dr. Stevens, Bonnie, Michelle, Julian, and many others.

A graveside service will be held at the Moss Street Cemetery in Kingsbury on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.