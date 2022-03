Cynthia Elizabeth (Parsons) Scott

HUDSON FALLS - Cynthia Elizabeth (Parsons) Scott of Hudson Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 4, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at the Moss Street Cemetery in Kingsbury on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

