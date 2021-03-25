Dana S. Bray, Jr.

March 2, 1934 - March 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Dana S. Bray, Jr., 87, of Queensbury, NY died peacefully on March 17, 2021.

He was born on March 2, 1934 to the late Anne S. and Dana S. Bray, Sr. in Oakland, CA. Dana graduated from St. George's School in Middletown, RI in 1953 and from Yale University in 1957. In 1958 Dana married Marlyn J. Plude in New York City. They were married for 60 years before her passing in 2019.

Dana was a highly successful private business owner for over 50 years. This afforded him the opportunity to be generous to his family, friends, employees, and community for many years. Dana was also a race-winning thoroughbred horse owner and breeder. Dana joyously spent decades at Saratoga Race Course with family and friends and sharing thrilling victories by Johnny D. at the Washington D.C. International and Turf Classic and by Bury Your Belief at the Kentucky Oaks.

Dana loved his wife, children, grandchildren, sister, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dana had several lifelong friends that he was fiercely devoted to.

Dana is preceded by his parents, Anne S. Bray and Dana S. Bray; his wife, Marlyn; and his sons: Timothy, Andrew, and Randolph.

Dana is survived by his son, Christopher and his wife, Kathleen and their three children: Devon, Luke, and Sophie; two daughters-in-law: Karen and her son, Avery and Nancy and her three sons: Spencer, Myles, and Cameron; daughter, Mia; sister, Sally Caswell; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service is being planned for the spring in Lake George, NY.

Donations in Dana Bray's memory may be made to The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 in the name of Marlyn and Dana Bray.