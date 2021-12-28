Menu
Daniel Earl Hanchett
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Daniel Earl Hanchett

July 17, 1938 - Dec. 21, 2021

EDGEWATER, FL - Daniel Earl Hanchett passed on December 21, 2021. He was a New York State trooper from July 30, 1959 until he retired on May 28, 1986. He served in the Navy on the DD592 Forest Royal.

He was pre-deceased by his parents: Earl D. Hanchett and Florine R. Hanchett (Franks); his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Shirley J. Hanchett (Montfort); his sisters: Joanne M. Teeple and Susan J. Waldin.

He is survived by his sons: Daniel E. Hanchett (Cindy) and Drew E. Hanchett (Tracy); his daughters: Susan J. Hanchett (Rick) and Katherine J. Collins (Charlie); his sister, MaryEllen Hanchett; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a private celebration held later in 2022.

A heartfelt Thank You sent to Regency Elderly Care in Edgewater, Florida for the awesome care they gave him in his final year and a half.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 28, 2021.
3 Entries
Dan, Drew, Sue, Katherine: My deepest sympathy to you and your families!
Bud York
December 28, 2021
Dan AND I worked through the NYSCC and ACC or several years striving to do good things for the people of the Adirondacks. He was a solid companion and his no-less-involved wife was a delight - full of laughter, often to break the tension of a moment. May he rest in the Peace of Christ and confident in the promises of that hope.
Russ Williams
Friend
December 28, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
December 28, 2021
