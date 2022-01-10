Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Daniel K. Ross
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Daniel K. Ross

June 19, 1947 - Dec. 13, 2021

CONCORD, CA - Daniel K. Ross passed away unexpectedly, December 13, 2021, at his home in Concord, California at age 74.

Born June 19, 1947, in Glens Falls, New York. Dan attended Glens Falls High School, graduating in 1965 where he excelled in Track and Field, lettering in Cross Country. He joined the US Navy in 1966 and attended Naval Electronic School and Nuclear Power Training for Reactor Operators. Dan served eight years, received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Second Award, Battle Efficiency Award, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation while onboard the USS Pintado submarine.

Dan was an excellent writer and the author of the extensively researched book titled, "UFOs and the Complete Evidence from Space, The Truth About Venus, Mars, and the Moon". He traveled several years speaking at conferences along with making radio guest appearances, discussing space science in the United States and abroad.

Dan enjoyed hiking, camping, listening to music, reading, traveling, and watching movies.

Left to carry on his memory: daughters, Jennifer and Jackie Ross; siblings: Donna, B. Allan, Noreen, Brian, Shawn, and Charlene; siblings-in-law: Bill, Karen, John, Kitty, Adrianne, Janet, Sally, Sueanne, Bob, and Rosemary along with many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and nephews from NY and CA.

Dan was predeceased by his parents, Doris Ross Kelly and Charles T. Kelly; his spouse, Pamela van Dyk Ross; his father, and mother-in-law: Adian and Rose van Dyk; former spouse, Cathy Ross; and his sister, Sandy Corentto.

A memorial gathering will be planned in Glens Falls in 2022.

At Dan's wishes, his ashes will be spread off the coast of Kauai, Hawaii, reuniting him with his beloved wife, Pam.

"But we on Earth do have to start earning our way a little because open friendship cannot be extended if we refuse to believe in their existence". -Dan Ross



Published by Post-Star on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
To Donna and Art Persons, so sorry to hear of your loose. You are all in our prayers. Hope to see you guys in the new year.
Vernon and Joan Hayes
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dan was a good brother in law and is now with our sister, Pam, again, where he wants to be. Rest In Peace, Dan.
Karen
Family
January 11, 2022
Sorry to see you go so early Dan. Say hi to sister Pam. Hope you´re RE United. Rest in Peace
John van Dyk
Family
January 11, 2022
Dear family and friends of Dan´s, On behalf of the United States Submarine Veterans, we offer our sincere condolences at Dan´s passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We are always saddened whenever a fellow "Bubblehead" leaves on Eternal Patrol. He served with honor on the USS Pintado. To our "Brother-of-the-Phin" we say, "Sailor, rest your oar. We have the watch. Fair Winds and Following Seas." Thank you for your service to our country. "May the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times in every way. The Lord be with you." 2 Thessalonians 3:16 (ESV). Jim Sandman, FTC(SS) Ret. National Chaplain, USSVI.
Jim Sandman
Other
January 10, 2022
I'm so sorry for this loss to the family. He was such a nice man, smart, caring and generous.
Linda Abare
January 10, 2022
You were ahead of your time, Love you.
Noreen
Family
January 10, 2022
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results