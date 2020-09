Danielle Lynn Hammond

QUEENSBURY -

Danielle Lynn Hammond, 49, of Queensbury, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020.

A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21, 2020 followed by a funeral service at noon at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition of The Post-Star.