Danielle Lynn Hammond

QUEENSBURY - Danielle Lynn Hammond, 49, of Queensbury, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020.

A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. in Queensbury, with a funeral service to immediately follow at noon. Seating for the funeral service is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and a mask is mandatory.

Burial will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery in Glens Falls. All are welcome.

Published by Post-Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804
Sep
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
My heart goes out to Danielle's family. She will be missed. She loved her hockey. So I know she'll be chearing the teams on from above. RIP Danielle
Lori Combs
September 18, 2020
We're so very sorry to hear of Danielles passing. She loved with all of her heart. Hockey will not be the same ever again
Daniel Miner
September 17, 2020