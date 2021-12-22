Darlene Susan Lefton

QUEENSBURY - Darlene Susan Lefton, 57, passed away on Thursday December 16, 2021 with family by her side.

Darlene was born in Schenectady, NY to the late William (Bill) and Beverly (Greeno) Zechner.

From 1986 until 1989 Darlene was employed as a Medical Secretary at Child's Hospital in Albany, NY thereafter working as a Legal Secretary for Carter, Conboy, et al for approximately 10 years. Darlene then chose to stay home and focus on her passion of being a mother to her three children. In 2003 she returned to work for many years as a legal secretary, assistant, and Notary Public in the Glens Falls and Queensbury area until her passing.

Darlene's memory will be cherished by her husband, Frederick Lefton; and her children: Caitlin Padasak (Blake), Dylan Lefton and William Lefton. She will always be remembered for her quiet compassion and putting others before herself as well as her immense love for her children and family.

She is also survived by her four sisters: Deborah DiMaggio (Frank), Denise Miller (Wayne), Dolores Draina and Daphne Galka. She also leaves behind her aunt Rosemary Clark (Lee); and many nieces and nephews.

Darlene was predeceased by her father, William Zechner and her mother Beverly (Greeno) Zechner.

At a later date, still to be determined; Darlene's family will hold a private Celebration of Life at their Queensbury home.

Darlene's family would like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital and High Peaks Hospice for their compassionate care and support during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darlene's name should be made to Breast Cancer Research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston MA; High Peaks Hospice; or if you wish, please plant a tree in her memory. All links are included on funeral home website obituary.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

