David Augustus Barton

Feb. 28, 1929 – May 10, 2021

SCHROON LAKE - David Augustus Barton, 92, passed away Monday May 10, 2021, at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, NY

David was born February 28, 1929, in Victory Mills, NY, the son of the late Augustus and Sarah F. Perry Barton. David was also predeceased by his wife Hilda, his brother George, his son-in-law Chuck, and his stepson Carl Russell.

David was a US Navy Veteran having served aboard the USS Hugh Purvis during WWII. He was Honorably discharged to the National Guard and later joined the Navy Sea-Bee Reserve and retired after 20 years of service.

David was a member of the Schroon Lake American Post # 982 and the Schroon Lake VFW Post #362. He was a life member of the Schroon Lake Senior Citizens. He was a truck driver his entire life, driving for several companies over the years.

Survivors include his sons: David E. (Susan) Barton and James Barton (Donna); his daughters: Linda Michadick and Debi Krebs (Steve); his sister Celia Stewart; his first wife Hazel; his step- children: Phil and Kathy Russell, Mary Jo Russell, Mike Wells, Hazel Wells and Bonita Wells, 12 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and one great- great grandchild along with several nieces and nephews.

A joint graveside service for Hilda and David, with Military Honors for David will be held at the convenience of the family at the Severance Cemetery, Stowell Rd, Schroon Lake, NY.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may take the form of donations to a charity of choice.

