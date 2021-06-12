David A. Chandler

Nov. 7, 1942 - June 4, 2021

CLINTON - David A Chandler, 78, of Clinton, NY passed away on June 4, 2021 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Ernest and Dora (Aldous) Chandler.

Born in Corinth, NY on November 7, 1942. David was a graduate of Saratoga High School and also Hudson Valley Community College. He began working as a logger with his older brothers and father at an early age. David also worked at Southworth Machinery in Menands until 1984, when he started his own business. He enjoyed working on Caterpillar equipment and was considered one of the best mechanics in the area. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and had a soft spot for animals.

David is survived by his wife, Catherine Chandler; his four children: Verna Plummer (Dave), Matthew Chandler (Karen), Benjamin Chandler (Nancy) and Rebecca Chandler (Matthew Juk). He is also survived by his ten grandchildren: Katrina Jarvis (Mike), Courtney Plummer, Alyssa Plummer, Karisa Currie (Mike), Andrew Wood (Rochelle), Courtney Wood, Benjamin Chandler, II, Laura Earls, Adrianne Rojo-Tapia (Brallan) and Grady Juk. Eight great-grandchildren: Micah Jarvis, Connor Currie, Jordyn Currie, Ileeya Legault, Jensen Currie, Reagann Wood, Jami Fallon, and Mariana Rojo-Tapia. David is also survived by one brother-in-law and four sisters-in-law: John Randall, Jean Chandler, Pearl Chandler, Suzanne Chandler, and Lynda Chandler and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Susan Peskowitz.

Besides his parents, David is predeceased by 16 brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may gather for a memorial celebration will be held at Catherine Chandler's residence at 9 Chandler Lane, Porter Corners, NY on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at noon. The family asks that those attending please bring a dish to share.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).