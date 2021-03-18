David C. Cleveland

Jan. 3, 1947 - Mar. 8, 2021

ALBANY - David C. Cleveland went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2021. He was born on January 3, 1947 to Carl and Myrna Cleveland.

David loved bowling and helping with and watching the car shows in North Creek, Chestertown and Brant Lake.

Besides his loving wife Diane; he is survived by his stepchildren: Saraha Millington, Roger (Jaimie) Davenport; step grandchildren: Kora (Deena) Dake, Craig Millington and Sean and Teagan Davenport; step great-granddaughter, Adaline Mitchell; brothers: Daniel (Carol), Bruce (Amy), Joseph, Paul; sisters: Charlene (David) Howard, Gerry Chambers; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Cleveland.

He was predeceased by his brother, Earle; sister, Pauline; sisters-in-law: Annie and Patty; brother-in-law, Elmer Chambers; and nephew, Andrew.

Due to the current environment surrounding Covid19 a celebration of life will be held in the summer.

A special thank you to all who cared for David, the staff at Albany Hospice; his nurse, Darren for all of the loving care and kindness.