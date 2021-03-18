Menu
David C. Cleveland
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
New Comer Cremations & Funerals - Colonie (Albany)
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY

David C. Cleveland

Jan. 3, 1947 - Mar. 8, 2021

ALBANY - David C. Cleveland went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2021. He was born on January 3, 1947 to Carl and Myrna Cleveland.

David loved bowling and helping with and watching the car shows in North Creek, Chestertown and Brant Lake.

Besides his loving wife Diane; he is survived by his stepchildren: Saraha Millington, Roger (Jaimie) Davenport; step grandchildren: Kora (Deena) Dake, Craig Millington and Sean and Teagan Davenport; step great-granddaughter, Adaline Mitchell; brothers: Daniel (Carol), Bruce (Amy), Joseph, Paul; sisters: Charlene (David) Howard, Gerry Chambers; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Cleveland.

He was predeceased by his brother, Earle; sister, Pauline; sisters-in-law: Annie and Patty; brother-in-law, Elmer Chambers; and nephew, Andrew.

Due to the current environment surrounding Covid19 a celebration of life will be held in the summer.

A special thank you to all who cared for David, the staff at Albany Hospice; his nurse, Darren for all of the loving care and kindness.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
New Comer Cremations & Funerals - Colonie (Albany)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
So very sorry, Diane, to hear of the passing of Dave. We will miss him at the car shows, where he always had a smile on his face and a can of soda in his hand. Rest in peace Dave.
The Coppersmith Family
March 26, 2021
my loving brother we will miss you rest in peace
charlene howard and David howard
March 19, 2021
David was always so friendly and happy. He will be missed by all.
Mavis Mahoney
March 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of ur loss. Dave was a very nice man , always friendly. . I knew him my whole life . May he Rest In Peace. I´m so sorry Diane
Debbie Austin
March 18, 2021
