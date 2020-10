QUEENSBURY

David D. Myers, 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. Queensbury. A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later time.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post Star.