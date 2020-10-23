David F. Cohen

Sept. 12, 1934 - Oct. 20, 2020

GAINESVILLE, FL - David F. Cohen, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The ultimate sports and Gator fan.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna; his beloved children: Gregg Cohen (Amy), Heidi Cohen Brugliera (Gary); grandchildren: Jessica and Billy and their significant others, Sam and Lindsey; his former wife and good friend, Marilyn Miller; his sisters in law: Roz and Linda; his brother in law, Scott Pauquette (Cindy ), their children: Jeremy (Charlie) Jonathan (Cat and daughter, Lili), Aimee and Amanda and several nieces, nephews, and their children and mostly his beloved bichon, Coco and Cami and grand dog, Polo.

A graduate of Syracuse University, he worked in his Family's business (THE FASHION SHOP) of 14 women's clothing stores in upstate New York and Vermont before moving to Florida in 1979. He then opened several women's discount clothing stores throughout Florida and North Carolina (The precursor to outlet malls) and after selling them he became a successful realtor for 25 years, his quick wit and comebacks, and his innate love of people was an integral part of his success.

A 6-time marathoner (his first one at 60!), he then segued into five days a week spin class at GHFC having the distinction of being the spin class darling as well as the oldest in the class!!!! In his very short retirement years, he became a volunteer at the UF Small Animal Hospital and then the Alachua County Humane Society.

A graveside service will be held at B'nai Israel Cemetery on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and for those who wish, the zoom link is as follows; Meeting ID: 893 9579 7287 Passcode: 1818. Please make any donations to the ALACHUA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY, 4205 NW 6th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32609.

