Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David A. Fisher
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

David A. Fisher

Sept 3, 1945 - June 6, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - David A. Fisher, 75, a resident of Hudson Falls, formally of Fort Ann passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 after a long battle with illnesses related to Agent Orange exposure while serving in Vietnam.

He was born on Sept 3, 1945 in Spartanburg, SC to David L. Fisher and Janis Fisher. After a few years in

Groton and Hudson Falls, he grew up in Fort Ann.

A 1963 graduate of Fort Ann Central School, he enlisted in the Army in 1964. Besides his statewide assignments, he served in France and then Vietnam with the 1st Air Cavalry Division.

On July 22, 1967, he married Phyllis Clark from Whitehall and they were together almost 54 years. They settled in the country outside of Whitehall where they raised their two sons, Mark and Scott. After nearly 20 years there and the boys grown, they moved to Queensbury and then Hudson Falls.

A 25 year career with Agway culminated in owning his own Agway Store in Whitehall. After his retirement, he enjoyed working with computers and electronics. You never knew what type of robot might be roaming the house! He also spent many hours creating with his 3D printer.

He was predeceased by his parents, David and Janis Fisher of Fort Ann; his in-laws, Philip and Doris Clark of Whitehall; his son, Mark Fisher of Hudson Falls; and brother, Terry Fisher of CO.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Fisher; son, Scott Fisher; grandchildren: Cory Fisher, Markarla Fisher, and Emily Fisher; daughter-in-law, Laura Fisher, all of Hudson Falls; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Peter Sutherland of Fort Ann; nieces and nephews: Jesse (Ginny) Sutherland of Kingsbury; Sarah Sutherland (John Munshaw) of Queensbury; Jeff Fisher of CO; and Duane Fisher of MN.

Please join us for a Celebration of His Life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2-4 PM at the new Ginny Rae's Catering, US Rt. 4, Hudson Falls. Burial at Gerald Solomon National Cemetery will be private and at a later date. Arrangements are by Mason Funeral Home in Fort Ann.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disbled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH , 45250-0301.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Ginny Rae's Catering
US Rt. 4, Hudson Falls, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Phyllis, Our very sincerest condolences to you and your entire family. We didn't see David often but we will always remember him as a very happy and kind person. You and your entire family are in our thoughts and prayers. Tom and Joan Speziale, Malta, N.Y.
Tom and Joan Speziale
Family
June 13, 2021
David,thank you for the years you served in the military and so so sorry that you had to pay such a price with your health.
Stefan Hluschewskyj
Family
June 11, 2021
I am saddened by your loss, but glad you had so many beautiful yrs together as a family. I remember well when your family ran Whitehall Agway- & such a joyful place to do business. Dave was always upbeat no matter what life handed him- and usually had a huge smile with which he greeted you! I´m sure he is raising Cain in the hereafter just waiting for ( but not patiently) his loved ones to arrive someday. Sad for your loss but glad he is no longer plagued by illness. May your memories of days gone by change your tears of sadness to joy & laughter as your hearts slowly begin to heal until you meet again. Sending my & lots of to walk you through the sad & lonely days to help the sun shine again
Donna Troy Brooks
Other
June 11, 2021
Thank You for your services in the military and personally to me helping me on the farm while at Agway and as a friend.
Philip Gibson
Work
June 11, 2021
Dear Phyllis and family, David was such a nice person, but I don't have to tell you that. He is at peace now. May you cherish all the times with him through 54 years of marriage, love, friendship and being soul-mates. Sending gentle hugs and prayers. You are in my heart.
Mary Verrigni
June 11, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results