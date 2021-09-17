David C. Fitch

GLENS FALLS - David C. Fitch, 100, passed away in at his home on September 8, 2021 at 5:55PM.

Born of American parents in Montreal, Quebec, he graduated from Kingston Collegiate and joined the Canadian Army in August 1940, serving overseas in England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Sicily, Italy, France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. He was on a troopship carrying 1,000 troops that was hit with a torpedo from a German Submarine, in which 75% of all on board lost their lives.

Looking on his six years in the Army as much from the irony as from the horror, he wrote about it in his book called "Greatest Generation Anecdotes" under the pseudonym of Charles Day.

After WWII, David Fitch moved to the USA, spending over 60 years in New York City working his way to Controller and Associate Partner of Tectonic Environment and the Architectural Firm of Franzent Associates. In 2014, David moved to Glens Falls where he enjoyed a pleasant retirement.

David was predeceased by his parents but is survived by his sister, Elizabeth A Fitch of Glens Falls.

