Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David C. Fitch
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

David C. Fitch

GLENS FALLS - David C. Fitch, 100, passed away in at his home on September 8, 2021 at 5:55PM.

Born of American parents in Montreal, Quebec, he graduated from Kingston Collegiate and joined the Canadian Army in August 1940, serving overseas in England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Sicily, Italy, France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. He was on a troopship carrying 1,000 troops that was hit with a torpedo from a German Submarine, in which 75% of all on board lost their lives.

Looking on his six years in the Army as much from the irony as from the horror, he wrote about it in his book called "Greatest Generation Anecdotes" under the pseudonym of Charles Day.

After WWII, David Fitch moved to the USA, spending over 60 years in New York City working his way to Controller and Associate Partner of Tectonic Environment and the Architectural Firm of Franzent Associates. In 2014, David moved to Glens Falls where he enjoyed a pleasant retirement.

David was predeceased by his parents but is survived by his sister, Elizabeth A Fitch of Glens Falls.

Calling hours and funeral will be held privately for the family.

Donations may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com



Published by Post-Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Such a beautiful soul. I am beyond blessed to of met you. You were great to me and I will forever keep your memory in my heart. Rest In Peace Day
Corin
Friend
September 22, 2021
Rest In Peace my friend. You will be missed.
B
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results