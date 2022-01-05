Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Frank
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

David Frank

May 11, 1956 - Dec. 18, 2021

David Frank, great husband, loving father, and a fun Pa, 65, made his trip to heaven on December 18, 2021. He is the son of the late Thomas James and Bertha Frank of Athens, Tennessee.

He attended the University of Valley Forge where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Pastoral Ministry. He served as an ordained minister of the Assemblies of God for over 40 years throughout New York and Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Frank, and his children: Steven (Jennifer) Frank, Kellie (Adam) Daab, Kevin (Kristen) Frank. Though his greatest joy are his grandchildren: Bryan Daab, Cassidy Frank, Adele Daab, Abigail Frank, Aliyah Frank, and Evelyn Daab.

He is also survived by his sisters: Reba Alla Mae Lindsey, Loretta Workman; brother, Kenneth Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life and Ministry will be held Saturday, January 15, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Assembly of God, 4220 Fay Rd., Syracuse, NY 13219. The family invites all of our church families, ministerial partners, and friends to gather in his honor. Reception to follow. A live stream will be available to view on the Grace Assembly of God Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, The David Frank Benevolent Fund has been created at Centerbrook Church. Memorial contributions can be sent to Centerbrook Church 4030 W Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Service
11:30a.m.
live stream will be available to view on the Grace Assembly of God Facebook page
NY
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Grace Assembly of God
4220 Fay Rd, Syracuse, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May the lord jesus watch over all of pastor Frank's family and friends. He saved my life. I'm glad he helped me to change! I will always carry his memory in my heart. He saw something in me that had to be removed only by him, the elders of the church and rich the evangelist from California. God took pride out of me. I couldn't open my eyes until god took that black root out of my spirit and soul. May god hold all of his remaining family an friends in his loving arms when the grieving process ends and beyond. I loved pastor Dave like a dad. I'm truly greatful that he saw something in me that was going to be life changing. He is a true god sent into my life. I've changed a lot since than. I'll truly miss him. Sister Kim, keep up the excellent work. God bless.
Richard Maxwell
Friend
March 1, 2022
David was my pastor for a few years when i was in my late teens and early 20s. He was a wonderful, compassionate and caring man. My deepest sympathy to his family.
M.
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results