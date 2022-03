HUDSON FALLS –

A Memorial Service for David C. Manley, who passed away on April 2, 2020 and David W. Manley, who passed away on April 29, 2020, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on June 12, 2021 at the Gospel Lighthouse Church, 30 La Cross St., in Hudson Falls, with the Reverend Paul Mead, officiating. Due to COVID-19, all CDC guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.