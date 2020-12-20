David Miner

June 29, 1951 - Dec. 16, 2020

QUEENSBURY - David Miner, 69 of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts following a brief illness. Dave was born on June 29, 1951 in Massena to the late Elaine and Bernard Miner. He graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone in 1969.

His move to Glens Falls was the serendipitous result of a "wrong turn" on the way to California in an old pickup that would have never made trip anyway. Following a few odd jobs, a trip to Woodstock – simply because the State declared it a disaster, and a short career at Carol's Hamburgers, Dave started working at NIBCO in South Glens Falls. He worked there for 35 years until he retired in 2006. Dave was a craftsman at heart and built several homes in Queensbury. In his spare time, Dave enjoyed his motorcycles and especially enjoyed a weekend ride or trip with his brother-in-law Normand Lamoureux of Granby, Quebec. These trips usually were in the rain.

Dave lived every day for his family. He was the cornerstone of many family picnics – again, often in the rain – for many years. He was the family organizer who never turned away the opportunity to fix a meal. He was never short on laughs, an occasional ill-timed joke, and could tell more stories in an hour than most could in a lifetime. His most important role was as a grandfather. He was best buddy and a valued mentor for his two grandsons who enjoyed endless rides on the lawn tractor and walks in the woods behind his home. He always kept a supply of popsicles in the freezer and candy in the "chicken" for the boys when they'd visit. Although our hearts are broken, he leaves us with the legacy of never letting a little bit of rain dull our tenacity or spirit.

Dave is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ginette Miner of Queensbury; daughter Kristine (Scott) Wheeler of Queensbury and their children Nathan and Ryan; mother-in-law Patricia Gilbert of Cowansville, Quebec; sister Bonnie (Larry) Willett of Plattsburgh; brother Malcolm (Gayle) Miner of Malone; brother Michael Miner of South Glens Falls; brother Lee (Dianne) Miner of Fredericksburg, VA; sister Joanne Canastra (Tony) of Stafford VA; and dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the many amazing community organizations in the greater Glens Falls area that provide a critical lifeline to families in need during these challenging times.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury