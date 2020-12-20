Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Miner
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

David Miner

June 29, 1951 - Dec. 16, 2020

QUEENSBURY - David Miner, 69 of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts following a brief illness. Dave was born on June 29, 1951 in Massena to the late Elaine and Bernard Miner. He graduated from Franklin Academy in Malone in 1969.

His move to Glens Falls was the serendipitous result of a "wrong turn" on the way to California in an old pickup that would have never made trip anyway. Following a few odd jobs, a trip to Woodstock – simply because the State declared it a disaster, and a short career at Carol's Hamburgers, Dave started working at NIBCO in South Glens Falls. He worked there for 35 years until he retired in 2006. Dave was a craftsman at heart and built several homes in Queensbury. In his spare time, Dave enjoyed his motorcycles and especially enjoyed a weekend ride or trip with his brother-in-law Normand Lamoureux of Granby, Quebec. These trips usually were in the rain.

Dave lived every day for his family. He was the cornerstone of many family picnics – again, often in the rain – for many years. He was the family organizer who never turned away the opportunity to fix a meal. He was never short on laughs, an occasional ill-timed joke, and could tell more stories in an hour than most could in a lifetime. His most important role was as a grandfather. He was best buddy and a valued mentor for his two grandsons who enjoyed endless rides on the lawn tractor and walks in the woods behind his home. He always kept a supply of popsicles in the freezer and candy in the "chicken" for the boys when they'd visit. Although our hearts are broken, he leaves us with the legacy of never letting a little bit of rain dull our tenacity or spirit.

Dave is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ginette Miner of Queensbury; daughter Kristine (Scott) Wheeler of Queensbury and their children Nathan and Ryan; mother-in-law Patricia Gilbert of Cowansville, Quebec; sister Bonnie (Larry) Willett of Plattsburgh; brother Malcolm (Gayle) Miner of Malone; brother Michael Miner of South Glens Falls; brother Lee (Dianne) Miner of Fredericksburg, VA; sister Joanne Canastra (Tony) of Stafford VA; and dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the many amazing community organizations in the greater Glens Falls area that provide a critical lifeline to families in need during these challenging times.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Ginette, we´re so sorry about your loss. Dave was a great guy and we are saddened to hear about his passing. You and your family are in our prayers.
Gary and Nancy Benway
December 20, 2020
What a heartbreaking moment to hear of David's passing this morning, and many memories flood-in of his never quit, strong moral character, and his smiling laughter. David was my first boyfriend, from 7th grade through graduation and beginning of college. I told him that my closest childhood girlfriend didn't have a date for the Senior Prom, and he invited her. It was her first Dance to ever attend. My Dad always said "When nobody can find a job, David has 3!" And, of course, he was the only person anyone ever knew who was there for the now historic Woodstock! He has a forever place in my family's heart; it was our blessing and good fortune to have known him. Our prayers and lover to all his family. Nancy Pond Rosenberg, Albuquerque, NM
Nancy Pond Rosenberg
December 20, 2020
Ginette and family, so sorry for your loss.
Scott & Amy Danahy
December 20, 2020
Ginette, So sorry for your loss will always remember you & Dave celebrating our 1st home, if there´s anything we can do please let us know
Jeff & Kathy Russell
December 20, 2020
Dear Ginette and family. So sorry to read of Dave´s passing. God bless you all. RG
Rick Garrett
December 20, 2020
Ginette, I´m so very sorry. Know that I am thinking of you.
Trish
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results