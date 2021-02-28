David "Dave" L. Reynolds

May 13, 1933 - Feb. 24, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - David "Dave" L. Reynolds, born May, 1933, passed away after a brief illness in Glens Falls Hospital on February 24, 2021 at the age of 87 years old.

Dave served his country in the United States Army for two years, 1953 to 1955 with an honorable discharge. He had fond memories of his military days and often shared stories with his kids.

Dave had a long and successful career at the Sandy Hill Corporation, where he worked for 44 1/2 years as a Workflow Coordinator in the machine shop. His good attitude and work ethic helped him thrive for well over four decades with the same company. He enjoyed his work and the people he worked with.

Dave was dedicated to his family his entire life, always supportive, encouraging, and willing to help. You could always count on his big smile, good nature and positive energy. He traveled the country competing in Professional Rodeos and always wanted it to be a family experience, so the entire family would go. A truck, camper, trailer, horses, dogs, kids, everyone went on these excursions making incredible memories over the years. Some of the rodeos included Madison Square Garden, Kissimmee FL, Jackson MS, Baton Rouge LA, Houston TX, Fort Worth TX, St. Tite, Quebec, Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo and the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, OH, as well as the local rodeos in the Northeast.

Dave was a cowboy at heart, a gold card lifetime member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the American Professional Cowboys Association. He was also the year end Champion Tie Down Roper many times at both the Painted Pony Rodeo and the 1000 Acres Ranch back in the 1960s and the 1970s. He competed in professional rodeo for over 50 years. Dave took a lot of pride in his horses over the years and had many exceptional rope horses including his latest horse Cricket, who is still in the family barn and was his pride and joy.

Dave had many special friends that he stayed in touch with by phone. Jack McCue, Joe Haydock, the late Howard Council and Billy Don Hogg, who are both world class saddle makers, and too many more to list. He loved to chat on the phone weekly about rodeo, saddles and horses. He had a real appreciation for the quality and workmanship of their saddles and he ordered one of each to use while he competed and treasured both saddles.

In the end, Dave did everything he wanted to do, did it his way and had no regrets. He often said if he could do it all over again, he would not change a thing, he considered himself a lucky man to live the life he lived. He was often referred to as a mentor and a role model to so many. He was widely regarded as an all-around good guy.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jeannine A. Reynolds (Collins) as well as his five children: Colleen Ellsworth, Theresa Edwards (Vern), Troy Reynolds (Shari), Jeff Reynolds (Kristi), Ben Reynolds (Becky).

Dave enjoyed his grandchildren immensely. They all have fond memories of their grandfather from over the years as they were all close with him. The holidays were always a family gathering at Grandma and Grandpa's for a nice meal and time together, stories, fun and laughter.

His grandchildren include: Olin Ellsworth, Lee Ellsworth (Lindsey), Jamie Ellsworth (Alex), Taylor Lewis (Josh), Travis Reynolds, Jake Edwards (Margaret), Shane Reynolds (Taylor); great grandchildren: Laramie, Joshua and Brycen.

Due to Covid-19, there will be a private service for the family. A graveside service and burial open to family and friends will be held at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward, in the spring, on a date to be announced.

Donations in memory of Dave may be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226 or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza, #202, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

