David L. Simons Sr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

David L. Simons, Sr.

May 9, 1947 - Feb. 25, 2021

GLENS FALLS - David L. Simons Sr., 73, of Byrne Ave., passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Born May 9, 1947 in Torrington, CT, he was the son of Leland and Virginia (Niles) Simons.

He graduated from Gilbert High School, Hartford Tech, and Prince Tech.

In 1966 David joined the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged in 1969.

David married Carol Lehman on August 17, 1971.

David was the owner of Gentleman Johnny's Motel in Lake George for 25 years. He was also a Lake George bus driver for 14 years, was the Treasurer of the Tri County Teachers, and worked with his son at Simons Heating and Cooling.

Some of David's enjoyments in life included bowling with his son David and playing on the floor with his grandchildren building train sets.

David was predeceased by his parents Leland and Virginia (Niels) Simons.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Carol Simons of Glens Falls; son, David (Vanessa) Simons, Jr. of Queensbury; grandchildren: Antonia, Vincenzo, Dominic, and Lorenzo; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours, will take place Tuesday, March 2, from 4 PM-6 PM at Baker Funeral Home.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Gilliani of Glens Falls Hospital, and Dr. Gerald Abess of Iron Gate.

David was a kind, giving, selfless man who touched many people's lives. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Belatedly, I'm so sorry to read of Dave's passing. Carol, I'm so glad I visited your house in September last year. It was great to see you both, but sad knowing it was my final time to see you together . May he rest in peace and may your days be brightened by those who remain. Maybe I'll see you on my next Adirondack visit from PA. If you desire, you may text me at 7179035625 so that I know you saw this long after other messages left here.
Craig Stouffer
Friend
October 27, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Carol and Dave Jr and family. I knew David & Carol and Dave Jr.from Gentleman Johnny's from around 1990 to 1992, when I lived in the inn, until relocating to Florida. Dave certainly was devoted to Carol and Dave Jr.A very hard working man. Cherish all your memories you have, and he will forever live in your heart. RIP David
David J. Herzberg
April 20, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to all of Dave’s family. I remember so well how devoted both Dave & Carol were to their son David when I had him in class at the Lake George Elementary School. They were such a nice family. Dave also seemed to love all the students riding his school bus. Thinking of you all.
Nancy & Don Corsetti
Friend
March 1, 2021
Carol and family,
I was saddened to hear of Dave's passing. Always a gentleman, never pretentious , a great guy. Please accept my deepest condolences.
Tony Cafaro
February 28, 2021
Mr. Simons was my bus driver while I attended school at Lake George. I knew him as Dave and remember him fondly. He had an especially long route running from Lake George, to the border of Fort Ann and throughout parts of Queensbury. He always brought us home safely even in the worst of winter! As a parent I can now realize both the importance and difficulty of his job. I am so sorry for your loss.
Meghan Bethel (Cunningham)
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
Dave was a kind man, always helping someone in need. His humor was enjoyable and his commitment to his family was admirable. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest easy Dave. You fought the fight with dignity and honor. You now have a chance to know that paradise was the reward. Sending love to the sky for you. Carol and Dave jr....my heart breaks for you both. But I'm sure he will continue to watch over you always.
Honey MacEwan
February 27, 2021
Carol and David where a great help to us when we moved to Lake George
frank bicknell
Friend
February 27, 2021
Carol, very sorry to hear your Dave passed on. Our hearts go out to you. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Mary and Paul vanamburgh
Mary Vanamburgh
Friend
February 26, 2021
