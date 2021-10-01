David Stern

David Stern, age 78, passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 28, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by wife Joan (Youngerman) Stern; daughters: Sara Sylvestre and husband Dan, Deborah Deery and husband Robert; sister Abby Stern; sister-in-law Alice May; and five grandchildren: Jack, Michelle and Rebecca Sylvestre and Andrew and Jenna Deery. He is predeceased by his parents Elliot and Minnie Stern.

David was born in Brooklyn, NY, graduated from Brooklyn College and received a PhD in Psychology from Hofstra University. He worked for the New York City Public Schools and owned his own clinical practice in Bayside. David was a high school and college tennis player and played for the duration of his life. His support for his family was constant and his memory will live on in our hearts forever.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021 at Star of David Memorial Chapel, 1236 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon, NY followed by burial at Wellwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Chron's and Colitis Foundation.