David Stern
FUNERAL HOME
Star Of David Memorial Chapels
1236 Wellwood Ave
West Babylon, NY

David Stern

David Stern, age 78, passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 28, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by wife Joan (Youngerman) Stern; daughters: Sara Sylvestre and husband Dan, Deborah Deery and husband Robert; sister Abby Stern; sister-in-law Alice May; and five grandchildren: Jack, Michelle and Rebecca Sylvestre and Andrew and Jenna Deery. He is predeceased by his parents Elliot and Minnie Stern.

David was born in Brooklyn, NY, graduated from Brooklyn College and received a PhD in Psychology from Hofstra University. He worked for the New York City Public Schools and owned his own clinical practice in Bayside. David was a high school and college tennis player and played for the duration of his life. His support for his family was constant and his memory will live on in our hearts forever.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021 at Star of David Memorial Chapel, 1236 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon, NY followed by burial at Wellwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Chron's and Colitis Foundation.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Service
12:00p.m.
Star Of David Memorial Chapels
1236 Wellwood Ave, West Babylon, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Star Of David Memorial Chapels
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was a client of David for the last two years. He was an excellent practitioner who helped me through some very difficult times. It was an absolute pleasure working with him and without him I am not sure where I would be today. I am glad to know that he was able to see me at the highest point during the latter points of our therapeutic relationship. You have my deepest condolences.
Vito P
Work
October 20, 2021
Just saw you not too long ago David. It was always good to see you at the dealership either for service or buying a car from me. I enjoyed our conversations about your Corvette and mine. Rip my friend. .. Condolences to Joan and the rest of your family.
Jesse Maiolo
Work
October 2, 2021
Joanie: our deepest sympathy to you and your family! As always, please call for anything, I will be there!
Bud York & Cheryl York
October 1, 2021
Joanie and family I am so sorry about David. Joanie thinking of you !! Sending hugs !!!
Debbie Harrington
October 1, 2021
