David W. Sadlocha

Jan. 8, 1947 - Oct. 6, 2020

GLENS FALLS - David W. Sadlocha, 73, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born January 8, 1947 in Syracuse he was the son of the late Felix and Virginia (Slaski) Sadlocha.

David proudly served our country in the United States Army. David was stationed in Germany and Company Clerk of his platoon.

On August 24, 1991, David married the love of his life, Faith Hill in Floral Park, NY.

He retired from Cost Control Associates after 20 plus years of service.

David was a wine connoisseur who enjoyed building dollhouses, ships, cooking, eating out, traveling, a good martini, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brother, Ray Sadlocha.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Faith Sadlocha of Glens Falls; daughters: Kerry Scheemaker and her husband Timothy of Baldwinsville, NY and Lisa Harrison and her husband Kevin of Abingdon, MD; granddaughter, Alexandra Goodnow of NY, NY; grandson, Tyler Goodnow of Baldwinsville, NY; brother, Phillip Sadlocha of Syracuse; sisters: Sue Giampa and her husband Jimmy of Syracuse, Nancy Sadlocha of Syracuse, Stephanie Beard and her husband Joe of Syracuse and Ann Marie Capps and her husband JR of North Carolina; along with many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to state regulations only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks and social distancing are required.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in David's memory can be made to a charity of one's choice.

To view David's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.