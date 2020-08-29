Davin Charles Cronquist

GLENS FALLS - Davin Charles Cronquist, 34, of Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Davin proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard from 2003 until 2005.

Calling hours will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.