Dawn A. Kennedy
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Dawn A. Kennedy

Nov. 9, 1933 - Mar. 25, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALL - Dawn A. Kennedy, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Glens Falls Center Nursing Home. Born on November 9, 1933, in South Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn May (LaVoy) Kennedy.

She attended South Glens Falls School. Dawn treasured her time at Goodnow Flow with her family and friends. Dawn was a member of the Goodnow Flow Association. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, baking and going to hockey games. Dawn especially loved spending time with her family, they meant the world to her.

For many years, Dawn worked at the Joy Store in South Glens Falls and retiring as the Retail Manager.

In addition to her parents, Dawn was predeceased by her brother, William Kennedy; her sisters: Valda Kennedy and Kathleen Wright; brother-in-law, Robert Humphries; her nephew-in-law, Don Amell; her great nephew, Staff Sgt. Jesse Amell.

Left to cherish her memory include her sisters: Mildred Humphries and Mary Trombley; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

At Dawn's request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Dawn's name can be made to the Moreau Emergency Squad, Inc., 1583 Route 9, Moreau, NY 12828 or to Alzheimer's Association, Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Glens Falls Center Nursing Home. They would also like to thank Dawn's neighbor, Sandy Aratare, for her care while she was still at home.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Dawn's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 27, 2021.
Our deepest sympathy to Dawns family. She was a lifelong friend and we worked together for many years. I will miss our summer visits on her front porch. Millie please hang in there. Everyone can take solace in the fact she joins her brother and other loved ones at the left side of God. RIP Dawn.
Mike and Sandi Sullivan
March 27, 2021
