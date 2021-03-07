Dawn Marie (Ranado) Wilbur

Dec. 12, 1944 - Mar. 3, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Dawn Marie (Ranado) Wilbur was greeted by angels on March 3, 2021 while a patient at Glens Falls Hospital. Born December 12, 1944, in Saratoga Springs, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Malatino) Ranado.

Dawn graduated from Corinth Central School where she had received the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow Award and furthered her education as a nursing graduate of St. Catherine's Infant Home in Albany where she enjoyed working with youngsters in need. She later went on to work at various jobs, and retired from Native Textiles in Glens Falls.

Early on, life handed Dawn many challenges which she overcame with a determined and positive attitude fueled by the love for and support of her family. She will be remembered for her laughter, her fun times at the casino, her love of Star Trek and Rod Stewart, her PASSIONATE love of the METS and the GIANTS, and the BRUINS, most importantly, for her love and devotion to her family.

In addition to her parents, Dawn is predeceased by her brother Charles A. Ranado, sister Christine Monroe, brother-in-law Gerald B. Monroe, and nephew Gerald M. Monroe.

She is survived by her three daughters: Jane Meyers of Binghamton, Johnna Maiorella (Michael) and Anne Huestis (Bryan) both of South Glens Falls;her grandchildren: Devinne, Kody and Shauna Meyers; Benjamin, Emma and Elijah Maiorella; Jessy Holcomb, Kearstinne (Shawn) Kenerson and Daniel Huestis; and great grandchildren: Maddy and Oliver, all of whom played an active role in her life and kept her young at heart. Survivors also include her three "little sisters": Julie French, Weymouth, MA, Jane Valentin, Ballston Spa and Linda Ranado, Town of Day who share many fond memories of her; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to Covid restrictions, only 60 people may be inside the funeral home at once, and masks and social distancing will be required.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Dawn's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.