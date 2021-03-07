Menu
Dawn Marie Wilbur
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Dawn Marie (Ranado) Wilbur

Dec. 12, 1944 - Mar. 3, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Dawn Marie (Ranado) Wilbur was greeted by angels on March 3, 2021 while a patient at Glens Falls Hospital. Born December 12, 1944, in Saratoga Springs, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine (Malatino) Ranado.

Dawn graduated from Corinth Central School where she had received the Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow Award and furthered her education as a nursing graduate of St. Catherine's Infant Home in Albany where she enjoyed working with youngsters in need. She later went on to work at various jobs, and retired from Native Textiles in Glens Falls.

Early on, life handed Dawn many challenges which she overcame with a determined and positive attitude fueled by the love for and support of her family. She will be remembered for her laughter, her fun times at the casino, her love of Star Trek and Rod Stewart, her PASSIONATE love of the METS and the GIANTS, and the BRUINS, most importantly, for her love and devotion to her family.

In addition to her parents, Dawn is predeceased by her brother Charles A. Ranado, sister Christine Monroe, brother-in-law Gerald B. Monroe, and nephew Gerald M. Monroe.

She is survived by her three daughters: Jane Meyers of Binghamton, Johnna Maiorella (Michael) and Anne Huestis (Bryan) both of South Glens Falls;her grandchildren: Devinne, Kody and Shauna Meyers; Benjamin, Emma and Elijah Maiorella; Jessy Holcomb, Kearstinne (Shawn) Kenerson and Daniel Huestis; and great grandchildren: Maddy and Oliver, all of whom played an active role in her life and kept her young at heart. Survivors also include her three "little sisters": Julie French, Weymouth, MA, Jane Valentin, Ballston Spa and Linda Ranado, Town of Day who share many fond memories of her; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to Covid restrictions, only 60 people may be inside the funeral home at once, and masks and social distancing will be required.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Dawn's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Mar
11
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
There are too many memories / stories to list. I believe one memory true to Dawn's determination was when she made a point to come down for Kody's graduation party at CV state park (of course it was raining). Doesn't sound like much ...attend a graduation party, right? It was over 6 hours round trip (when you add necessary stops) for a couple of hours. She wasn't feeling the greatest but she wasn't going to admit it or miss his day. And, she was darn sure going to enjoy it! Although it was could and miserable outside most of the day, Dawn stayed telling stories, talking and making sure she spent time with everyone there before going on her 3 hour ride back home. I dare to say she outlasted some of the youngins'! The love, support and entertainment she provided and received from her family definitely kept her young and she did SO much more for others as an inspiation! Dawn 's infectious laugh, incredible knowledge of sports, her ability to smile through the most difficult of times, and remarkable strength will never be missed. It is carried on in her children and grandchildren. May her soul RIP
Frank, Connie & Dawn Meyers
March 24, 2021
I worked with Dawn at Glens Falls hospital years ago. She was the kindest, sweetest person ever. She will be greatly missed. I hope she is flying high in the heavens in her own space ship. RIP sweetie.
Polly Lathrop
March 7, 2021
