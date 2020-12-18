Dean Brophy

Oct. 27, 1944 - Dec. 16, 2020

GREENWICH - Dean Brophy, 76, a lifelong resident of Greenwich and owner of Brophy Construction passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. He was born on October 27, 1944 in Glens Falls, to Paul and Emily (Tefft) Brophy.

Dean graduated from Greenwich High School in 1962. After graduation he began his successful construction business, Brophy Construction, that he operated for the past 35 years. Many houses and relationships were built in the Greenwich and surrounding areas throughout the years. He, along with his wife, also own and operate the laundromat in Greenwich.

Dean could be reserved at times, but he was always quiet and steady, the rock of the family. In his younger years he loved to garden, ski, and golf. He was a great husband, father, and son who was always there for his family and anyone who needed help. Dean was a down to earth, humble man who will be missed by all who knew him.

He is predeceased by his father, Paul Brophy.

Survivors include his mother Emily Brophy; his wife of 49 years, Kathleen (Duane) Brophy; children: Dean (Bridget) Brophy and their children, Emma, Molly and Riley; Shane (Jessica) Brophy, and their boys, Shamus and Daniel; one brother, Jerry (Diana) Brophy; several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Family and friends that wish to make donation's in his name may give to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made to www.flynnbrosinc.com