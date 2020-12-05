Debbie L. Robbins

July 11, 1958 - Dec. 2, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Debbie L. Robbins, 62, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Glens Falls July 11, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Floyd J. and Georgianna (Donavan) Carpenter.

Debbie was a graduate of Glens Falls High School Class of 1976. Following high school, she worked as Unit Secretary at Glens Falls Hospital for more than 30 years.

On the most beautiful day in August, 1976, Debbie married her sweetheart, Lucky Robbins.

Debbie really enjoyed cooking and shopping but most important to her was spending time with her grandbabies and family.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was predeceased by her loving husband, Lucky "Johnny" Robbins; a sister, Kathleen McCullin; and two brothers: David and Rheal Carpenter.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons: Jason Robbins of Gansevoort and Jeremy Robbins and his wife, Yvette, of South Glens Falls; three grandchildren: Lukas Robbins of Gansevoort, and Caleb and Abigail Robbins of South Glens Falls; sister, Laurie and her husband Patrick Malone of Queensbury; brothers: Richard and Sue Carpenter of Glens Falls, Dan and Rosemary of Hudson Falls, and Floyd and Joan Carpenter; also several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place December 8, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Community Hospice for all of their love, care and compassion during this time.

In loving memory of Debbie, contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.