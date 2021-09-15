Debbie Linendoll

Jan. 5, 1957 - Sept. 12, 2021

GREENWICH - It is with broken hearts that we inform you of the unexpected passing of Debbie Linendoll, 64, who passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

She was born on January 5, 1957, in Glens Falls, NY, to the late Jeremiah and Linda (Brockway) Fish.

Debbie spent many of her years traveling, going to concerts with her mom, and making memories with the ones she loved the most. Her life revolved around family. Her children and grandchildren were her world, and she was theirs.

In the words of Willie, "Life goes on and on and when it's gone it lives on in someone new. It's not somethin' you get over but it's somethin' you get through".

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband Doug MacNeil and her loving husband Millard "Bud" Linendoll with whom she spent nearly 40 years with.

She is survived by her loving sons: Michael and companion Emmalee Corlew, and Kenneth "K.C." MacNeil and his wife Mary. She was a loving nana to her sunshine Keilana, her special Kadyn, her boy Mason, and her sweet grandpup Lucy. Debbie is also survived by her sisters: Jean Powhida and Terri Perry; brother Eddie Fish; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services for Debbie, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, in the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Miller with the Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

Donations in her name may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY. 12834.

