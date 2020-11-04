Deborah "Debbie" Ann Harrington

June 5, 1955 - Nov. 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY - beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Deborah "Debbie" Ann Harrington, 65, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 unexpectedly at her home.

She was born on June 5, 1955 in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late Phillip and Kathleen (Hudson) Wrubleski Wescott. Debbie graduated from Lake George High School, Class of 1973. She was formerly employed by SUNY Adirondack as a clerk and also worked at Joy Store. Debbie was a member of ABATE of Warren County, Adirondack HOG and a Girl Scout Leader.

She enjoyed many things in her life, including camping with her children while they were growing up. Debbie loved visiting Disney World with her kids and later with her grandchildren. She loved the ocean and spent many days with Jerry visiting Maine. Debbie enjoyed the cruise for her daughter's wedding and was planning on going again soon. Most weekends unless it was snowing, you would find Debbie and Jerry riding their motorcycle with friends. They visited many amazing places on their Harley, surrounding themselves with friends who became family. Most important in her life was her beloved and cherished grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow. Debbie could be found in the kitchen cooking all kinds of food and most recently was teaching her grandchildren to cook. Debbie was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was predeceased by her brother Robert Wrubleski and aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gerald "Jerry" Harrington, Jr. of Queensbury, NY; son Gerald Harrington III of Queensbury, NY; daughter and son-in-law Bristie and John Foye, Jr. of Glens Falls, NY; granddaughter Aimee Harrington of Queensbury, NY; grandson Devon Harrington of Glens Falls, NY; grandson Mathew Sady of Glens Falls, NY; grandson Gabriel Harrington of Glens Falls, NY; grandson John Foye III of Glens Falls, NY; brother Richard (Anna) Wescott of Lee, MA; brother William (Michelle) Wrubleski of Aurora, CO; sister Sandra (Bruce) Palmer; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be private for the family.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

The family would like to thank West Glens Falls EMS and the Warren County Sherriff's Department for their kindness and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104, as it held a special place in Debbie's heart for the care they provided her youngest grandson.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.