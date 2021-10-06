Deborah A. Kelly

Sept. 12, 1964 - Oct. 3, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Deborah A. Kelly, 57, formerly of Hackensack Avenue, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 3, 2021, following a brief illness.

Born September 12, 1964, in Albany, she was the daughter of Edward Kelly of Lake George and the late Rosemary (Dunigan) Kelly.

Debbie should always be remembered for her radiant flows of energy, her loving affection, her willingness to help others, and of course her love for her daughter and grandson. Many will recall Debbie enjoying a fantastic life with her family, a large smile on her face, and a cold Mikes Hard Lemonade in her hand. Anyone who was fortunate enough to have known Debbie, would know they had been in the presence of an angel.

Besides her mother, she is predeceased by her grandparents Angela Halpin, John Dunigan, and John and Henritta Kelly. As well as many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is survived by her father, Edward Kelly of Lake George; her beloved daughter, Emma Rose Kelly and her companion, Kalvin Duell; grandson Carter Richard Duell whom she adored of Warrensburg; sister, Jackie Smith (Bum) and her husband, Jeff of Lake George; nieces: Braydin Lawson and her husband, Todd of Lake George and Baylee Smith and her companion Travis Bishop; great-nephew Brantley Bishop of Warrensburg, as well as many loving family, and friends.

Friends may call on Debbie's family from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Per her request, her earthly remains will be laid to rest with her mother in Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George at her family's convenience.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to help defray funeral expenses, to her loving family.

