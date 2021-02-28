Deborah A. Kropp (nee Spoto)

Jan. 26, 1954 - Feb. 14, 2021

NORTH CREEK - Deborah A. Kropp (nee Spoto), 67, of Ridge Street, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital following a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born January 26, 1954 in Newburgh, she was the daughter of the late Michael Spoto and Alice (Nantz) Degroot.

She married Richard G. Kropp on April 26, 1975 in St. Charles Catholic Church in Gardiner, NY. She and her husband started their family and raised their two sons in Gardiner until their retirement when they relocated to the North Country.

Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and continuing to run a small family business in North Creek.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Michael and Christopher Spoto.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Richard Kropp of North Creek; two sons: Peter Kropp and his wife, Shauna of Melrose, MA, Matthew Kropp of North Creek; granddaughter, Kit Grace Kropp of Melrose, MA; siblings: Kathy Spoto of Titusville, NJ and Stephanie Spoto of Pine Bush, NY; and half-brother, Gregory Spoto of Malboro, NY.

At Deb's request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

There will be a Celebration of Life after it is possible for family and friends alike to gather without constraints. Date and location will be announced.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Deb's memory to the American Cancer Society at https:/donate3.cancer.org

