Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deborah A. Kropp
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
3809 Main Street
Warrensburg, NY

Deborah A. Kropp (nee Spoto)

Jan. 26, 1954 - Feb. 14, 2021

NORTH CREEK - Deborah A. Kropp (nee Spoto), 67, of Ridge Street, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital following a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born January 26, 1954 in Newburgh, she was the daughter of the late Michael Spoto and Alice (Nantz) Degroot.

She married Richard G. Kropp on April 26, 1975 in St. Charles Catholic Church in Gardiner, NY. She and her husband started their family and raised their two sons in Gardiner until their retirement when they relocated to the North Country.

Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and continuing to run a small family business in North Creek.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her siblings, Michael and Christopher Spoto.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Richard Kropp of North Creek; two sons: Peter Kropp and his wife, Shauna of Melrose, MA, Matthew Kropp of North Creek; granddaughter, Kit Grace Kropp of Melrose, MA; siblings: Kathy Spoto of Titusville, NJ and Stephanie Spoto of Pine Bush, NY; and half-brother, Gregory Spoto of Malboro, NY.

At Deb's request, there are no calling hours scheduled.

There will be a Celebration of Life after it is possible for family and friends alike to gather without constraints. Date and location will be announced.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Deb's memory to the American Cancer Society at https:/donate3.cancer.org

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Richard and sons I am so terribly sorry for your loss and you can always remember your Mom always putting you and the kids first in her life. I had many enjoyable chats with Deb as she was my co worker for many years at what was then the Virtis company in Gardiner NY. Just know your wife helped so very much to make that manufacture company what it is today. She worked countless hours with then her President, Jerry Bart, to develop all the computer systems and other projects to ensure all the staff had the best equipment to work with. Again, I send you and all the family my condolences and will always remember Debra fir the great person and lady she was.
David White
May 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Sincerely Carl and Shirley Olden
Carl and Shirley Olden
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results