Deborah A. Lebrun
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Deborah A. Lebrun

Feb. 12, 1954 - Sept. 11, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Deborah A. Lebrun, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Born February 12, 1954, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Charles Dingman and Jacqueline Baker.

Deborah married Paul Lebrun, Jr. on July 19, 1984.

She was a seamstress for J&J Lingerie for many years.

Deb was known to help as many people as she possibly could and was know to many as "Big Deb".

Some of her enjoyments in life were candles, listening to music, favorite color purple, her faith, and she loved the Lifetime Movie Network and the only time the channel was allowed to be changed was when there was a New York Giants game on.

In addition to her parents, Deborah was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Dingman, Jr. and Ryan Dingman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul Lebrun, Jr. of Glens Falls; children, William Dingman, Deborah Sylvester (Nicholas Bates), Lena Breault (Baylen Burlingame), David Breault (Heidi Ryan), all of Glens Falls; grandchildren, Anthony (AJ) Fitzgerald, Jocilyn Fitzgerald, Paul Breault, Cullen Mitchell, Nevaeh Breault, Calob Duers, William Dingman, Jr., Dylan Duers, and Andrea Dingman; sisters, Linda Hall, Gail Carpenter, and Myra Vopleus; brothers, John Dingman and Bruce Dingman; in-law Anna Lebrun; and her beloved pet, Sebastian; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Friday, September 24, 2021 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for all of you I know how much she meant to you ! May she rest easy .. hope you're all doing well !!
Audrey
March 25, 2022
So sorry for your loss
Frank Wescott
September 24, 2021
Deb and Lena my thoughts and prayers are with you today. So sorry for your loss.
Theresa Gitto
Other
September 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Deborah's family.. She was a wonderful lady.. Heaven has gained another angel..
DAVE HALL
Friend
September 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss RIP Big Deb God got another angel
Jeff Fugazyand cookie
September 23, 2021
I'm so sorry fir your loss im here for anything you may need love ya Lena and little Deb!! Rip Big Deb!
Jodie randall
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jodie randall
Friend
September 23, 2021
