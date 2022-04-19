Deborah "Chicky" Carol (Allen) Perkins

Dec. 2, 1954 - April 15, 2022

HUDSON FALLS - Deborah "Chicky" Carol (Allen) Perkins of Hudson Falls was surrounded by her family as she succumbed to a short fight with pancreatic cancer on April 15, 2022. She was 67.

Debbie was born December 2, 1954 at Glens Falls Hospital to the late Raymond Allen and Henrietta (TerSla) Allen Morris. She was raised in Hudson Falls, with her five siblings: "Dinny" (Henry) Allen, William "Billy" Allen, Donald Allen, Judy Mackey, and Janet Allen.

She was the most amazing and devoted spouse to David Jon Perkins of Greenwich, NY who she wed on December 9, 1972 in a beautiful ceremony at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church.

Debbie retired as a mortgage broker from Beneficial Finance in Glens Falls. Dave is a retired teacher from the Hudson Falls Public School District. Together they raised their daughters, Jennifer (Julian Sciolla) Perkins and Valerie (Justin) Chapman, who kept their lives busy and full with activities, sports, and musicals. As a family they enjoyed snowmobiling and are active members of the Barnstormers Snowmobile Club and the New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA).

She was active in Order of the Eastern Star Triangle Fides Chapter 24 based in Glens Falls. She was a Beloved Queen in 1970, and she remained an Advisor to the Chapter for several years after.

Debbie and Dave are both active members of the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church. Not only were they married there, but their daughters and grandchildren were also baptized there. Debbie helped organize summer Vacation Bible School, the Back-to-School Backpack Drive, served on the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee, arranged flowers and altar decorations, served luncheons during the Lent season, and helped in any way she could be of service to the church and community. You can continue to see her small deeds at work every spring as the tulips she planted in front of the building bloom near the welcome sign.

A proud graduate of Hudson Falls High School, she had been instrumental in making sure the Class of 1972 had several successful class reunions.

Debbie enjoyed baking and cooking with her five grandchildren, James, Alexandra, Orrin, Ella and Thomas. She was bestowed the title of "Grand-smother Extraordinaire" and lived up to that title everyday in word and deed. She was a constant cheerleader; celebrating and supporting all of her family's proud moments in any way that she could. Whether making costumes, set pieces and props for theater productions or helping make a space look and feel special, Debbie was always finding ways to put her creative skills to use in the service of others.

Debbie had a knack for making everyone feel welcome and comfortable. She was accepting and kind, with the warmest smile. Debbie gave herself, her time, and her heart to anyone in need without question, hesitation, or judgment. All who knew her were touched by her generosity, and devoted spirit.

Her unwavering faith and devotion, strength and determination, gumption and fun-loving attitude carried her through her life, and especially in her final days. The members of the Allen and Perkins families will feel the loss of her presence and miss her deeply. Her family has been moved and uplifted by the outpouring of love from her friends, extended family and community as they have visited to share their love, stories, and well-wishes.

The family would like to extend their thanks to High Peaks Hospice, the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital, and her church family for their love and support.

Celebration of Life Services will be announced at a later date under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's memory to the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 227 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or to organizations dedicated to pancreatic cancer research.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.