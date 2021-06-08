Debra Schommer-Hoag

June 8, 1953 - June 3, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Debra Schommer-Hoag, 67, of Glens Falls passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Albany Medical Center with the comfort of her family surrounding her.

Born on June 8, 1953 in Dothan, AL she was the daughter of the late Richard Schommer and Georgia Schommer.

Debby graduated from Queensbury High School in 1971. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Castleton State College and then went on to complete her Master's in Social Work from University at Albany. She worked for Hudson Falls Central Schools as a Social Worker where her life's passion was to help every child find purpose, inclusivity and love.

Debby enjoyed gardening, kayaking, painting, hiking, nature and her sweet dog, Lucy. She had a real love for shopping and shoes. She had the most fun with her best friend Eve Parker and her "Bingo Babes". Debby also enjoyed her time volunteering for North Country Ministry and her Tai Chi classes with Sifu. However, her greatest joy was any time spent with her grandchildren.

Perhaps her greatest attributes were her strength and drive to overcome, her devotion and love for her children, her constant desire to help others and her ability to deeply empathize with those around her.

Those left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Robert Gregg Hoag; her children: Kait (Kyle) Kuwitzky, Sean (Anastasia) Reid, Kim (Adam) Borick; brother, Richard (Carmella) Schommer, Jr; grandchildren: Brooklyn and Blake Kuwitzky, Andrew and Zoya Reid and Carter Borick; niece and nephew: Erica and Richard Schommer III.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. As per family wishes, please follow CDC guidelines. A private memorial will take place at a future time.

Those who wish to send a remembrance in her name can send to North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885 or Open Door Mission, PO Box 3306, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

