Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra Schommer-Hoag
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Debra Schommer-Hoag

June 8, 1953 - June 3, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Debra Schommer-Hoag, 67, of Glens Falls passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Albany Medical Center with the comfort of her family surrounding her.

Born on June 8, 1953 in Dothan, AL she was the daughter of the late Richard Schommer and Georgia Schommer.

Debby graduated from Queensbury High School in 1971. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Castleton State College and then went on to complete her Master's in Social Work from University at Albany. She worked for Hudson Falls Central Schools as a Social Worker where her life's passion was to help every child find purpose, inclusivity and love.

Debby enjoyed gardening, kayaking, painting, hiking, nature and her sweet dog, Lucy. She had a real love for shopping and shoes. She had the most fun with her best friend Eve Parker and her "Bingo Babes". Debby also enjoyed her time volunteering for North Country Ministry and her Tai Chi classes with Sifu. However, her greatest joy was any time spent with her grandchildren.

Perhaps her greatest attributes were her strength and drive to overcome, her devotion and love for her children, her constant desire to help others and her ability to deeply empathize with those around her.

Those left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Robert Gregg Hoag; her children: Kait (Kyle) Kuwitzky, Sean (Anastasia) Reid, Kim (Adam) Borick; brother, Richard (Carmella) Schommer, Jr; grandchildren: Brooklyn and Blake Kuwitzky, Andrew and Zoya Reid and Carter Borick; niece and nephew: Erica and Richard Schommer III.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. As per family wishes, please follow CDC guidelines. A private memorial will take place at a future time.

Those who wish to send a remembrance in her name can send to North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885 or Open Door Mission, PO Box 3306, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
My heart is so sad... I just was told about Debby's passing yesterday. Even though I have not seen her in many years, I will always cherish fond childhood memories with her at Granny's for family holiday gatherings and summer school breaks. She was such a kind heart with an infectious gentle smile. May all of the fond memories shared with her help to comfort you. Peace be with you...
John Schommer (Debby's cousin)
August 13, 2021
Carter's Mimi
Gregg
Family
July 24, 2021
I´m sorry for the loss of Debra and pray for the family during this time. May her memories be in our hearts and minds.
Michael N.
June 13, 2021
Deb and I had many adventures, never to be forgotten. To you, my girl rest in peace.
Paula
Friend
June 13, 2021
Gregg
Family
June 12, 2021
Gregg
Family
June 12, 2021
So much Love in her heart
Gregg
Family
June 12, 2021
My sincere condolences I meant Deb when I worked for HF schools she made a difference to all the kids she helped I enjoyed working with her she will be missed
Rebecca Trombley
Friend
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about Debra. RIP Debbie, you will be missed!
Patricia Potter Pontolilo
School
June 9, 2021
What a beautiful spirit we now have to guide us. She was an inspiration to those of us who shared time volunteering with her . Please take comfort in knowing she was loved and admired by her friends . My condolences to her loving family and close friends
Lynn J Underhill
Friend
June 9, 2021
I worked with Debra through her work at HFCS. She was such a wonderful advocate for children. Sincere condolences to the family.
Sheryl E Allen
Work
June 8, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Debra's family and friends..a life taken to soon...I will always remember Deb as a kind and gentle person who always had good things to share about others...May she rest in peace..
Deborah Brochu
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results