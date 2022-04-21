Delilah Chesterman

April 22, 1950 - April 19, 2022

HUDSON FALLS – Delilah Chesterman, 71, passed away peacefully at Haynes House of Hope in Granville on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Born April 22, 1950, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Sterling and Virginia (Jakway) Harrington.

Delilah was a 1968 graduate of Hudson Falls High School.

On November 5, 1977, she married Robert Chesterman. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage together before his passing in June of 2017.

Delilah worked at Glens Falls and Continental Insurance Co. from 1968 to 1976. She spent her time volunteering for Catholic Charities for 13 years. She and her husband, Robert, were named Volunteers of the Year in 2007 and attended a dinner hosted by Bishop Howard Hubbard.

She was a long-time communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls where she volunteered, was a Cantor and a Chair Member.

Delilah enjoyed music, playing the piano, auto-harp and harp. She also enjoyed restoring antiques and sewing. Along side her husband, they traveled to 49 states, all the major National Parks throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, Italy and a 25th Anniversary Cruise.

Besides her parents and husband, Delilah was predeceased by her three-year-old son, Shawn and her stepdaughter, Connie Newell.

Survivors include her brother, Daniel Harrington and his wife, Eve; her sisters: Rebecca Habshi, Jill Welch and her husband, Kevin; her granddaughter, Shauna Newell; her two nieces: Erin Flewelling and her husband, Jake and Elizabeth Backus and her husband, Tyler; as well as several great-nephews.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass, at Moss St. Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Delilah may be made to St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.