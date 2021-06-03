Dennis Richard Baker

May 25, 1944 - June 1, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Dennis Richard Baker, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born on May 25, 1944, in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the late Richard Baker and Jane (Countryman) Baker Moulton.

Dennis graduated from South Glens Falls High School and went on to graduate from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1968.

On September 6, 1975, Dennis married the love of his life, Mary French at the Warrensburg Episcopal Church.

Dennis worked for a few chain pharmacy stores before he started working at Baker's Pharmacy in Warrensburg where he met Mary. Together they owned and operated Baker's Pharmacy for eight years. For 33 years, Dennis worked as a Pharmacist at Glens Falls Hospital until his retirement. He loved his job as a pharmacist.

He enjoyed collecting Lionel Trains, records, old cars including Studebakers and Mustangs. Dennis was a lifetime member of the Studebaker Club. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. Dennis enjoyed traveling to Florida and loved animals.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his step-father, Loren Moulton.

Left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 45 years, Mary; his children: Eric Baker, James Baker and his wife, Laura and Dr. Holly Baker; his grandson, Charlie Baker; and extended family.

Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hour at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Burial will follow the funeral service at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dennis' memory can be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.