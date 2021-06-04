Menu
Dennis Richard Baker
South Glens Falls High School
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Dennis Richard Baker

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Dennis Richard Baker, 77, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hour at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Burial will follow the funeral service at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
Jun
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.
Our Thoughts and prayers are with you today. Sending lots of love from the McGrath Families.
Tom, Jodie, Tommy,Coleen,Lil T,Johnny,Libby, Violet, Henry,Cole, Xander & M
Family
June 4, 2021
Thinking of you all! Take good care of each other and share your great memories!
Vicki Urtz
June 3, 2021
