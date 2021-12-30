Dennis Campbell

March 27, 1950 - Dec. 21, 2021

RUTLAND, VT - Dennis Campbell, went to the arms of the Lord on December 21, 2021. He carried with him luggage filled with love, compassion, a sense of humor, and a happy go lucky lifestyle.

Dennis was born on March 27, 1950, to the late Dr. Daniel Campbell II, and Olive Campbell.

He worked at Granville Agway, then as a self-employed drywall and painting contractor. He graduated from Granville High School, Class of 1969. Dennis was a lifelong, passionate Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtic fan. He loved Notre Dame Football, hunting and fishing. He was no stranger to a cold beer.

He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Daniel Campbell III; a sister-in-law, Judy Campbell; and an infant sister, Sharon Campbell. Left to share in his memory, is a daughter, Sheri Bourn (Greg); a son, Scott Campbell; grandsons: Trace and Taylor Bourn and a granddaughter, Gracie Campbell; brother, Michael "Craig" Campbell (Sandy) and nephews: Daniel Campbell IV (Debra), Christopher Campbell (Chris) and Michael Campbell II; nieces: Crystal Bassett (Ernie), Shelley Woodruff (Nate), Julie Appler (Chris) and a step niece, Evelyn Williams.

Dennis leaves behind his very special friends, Louis and Kandi Ross, and the entire Ross family of Rutland, VT. Dennis shared 20 wonderful years within the Ross's household, as well as working at times alongside Louis. He enjoyed countless days sitting on the front porch, talking with the Ross family, all the neighbors, and endless Sunday's riding the back roads of Vermont with Louis. He'll be sorely missed.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Dennis's life will be announced at a later date.

