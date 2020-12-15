Dennis Hurley Rogers

Oct. 27, 1942 - Dec. 4, 2020

CALHOUN, TN - Dennis Hurley Rogers, 78, of Calhoun, TN, was born in IA, graduated from Moline High School in IL, and went to his final resting place in TN.

He was a U.S. Navy, submarine veteran; former stock car driver and manager at the Quad City Raceway in East Moline, IL; he was an Eagle Scout, and a dedicated Boy Scout, Indian Guides, and Trail Blazers leader for many years. He retired from Case/IH and moved to TN. He was also an avid NASCAR fan, and both a round and square dancer and instructor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Opal; his wife, Linda; his brothers: Robert and Roger, and two grandchildren: Arin and Joshua.

He is survived by siblings: Walter Rogers of TN, Linda Steadman of FL; children: Melody McGee of NY, Keith Rogers of TN, and Daniel Rogers of IL; three grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.