Diana Hurley

Feb. 11, 1941 - Dec. 26, 2021

GRANVILLE - Diana Hurley, 80, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in the Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness. Diana was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Born on February 11, 1941 in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late John and Irene (Jordan) Gordon.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her loving husband Thomas Hurley, Sr., and her sister Lenore Leonbruno.

She is survived by her two sons: Thomas Hurley, Jr. of Granville, Gordon Hurley and his wife Jennifer of Lake Como, PA; daughter Anne Marie Liddell and her husband Kevin of Granville, NY; eight grandchildren: Thomas Hurley, Amanda Loomis-Kinney, Nicole Kinney, Amber James, Allyson Thurston, Jack Hurley, Michiel Hurley and Sarah Hurley; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Diana was a graduate of Whitehall High School. She worked and retired from Washington County Department of Social Services on 1997. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, and meeting friends for lunch.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887. A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home by Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst of the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest that donations be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.