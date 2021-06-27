Menu
Diane Patricia Bannon
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Diane Patricia Bannon

Sept. 26, 1962 - June 19, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Diane Patricia Bannon, 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Born in Glens Falls on September 26, 1962. She was taken into family care around the area. Diane then joined the care of Wilberthe "Whitney" and Andre Bosselange, she was a perfect addition to their family.

Diane loved her magazines and knew where they each belonged. For everything has a place and Diane knew where that was. Diane enjoyed spending her time with Whitney and Andre, when the music was playing they were dancing or should we say, Diane would move Whitney to the side and dance with Andre. Diane was their "Princess Di".

In 2015, Diane made her final move to AIM's Homestead IRA.

Diane is survived by her eight housemates at Homestead and many longtime staff.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 11:30 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
Jun
30
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
St. Mary's Cemetery
Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward,, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
Diane was such a sweet soul. She was definitely loved.. She was 21 years old when she came to her first "family care home" in the early 80's. She lived in our home for 8 years.
Alice Lewis
June 29, 2021
