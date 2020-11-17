Don G. Hassett

Apr. 11, 1930 - Nov. 15, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Don G. Hassett, 90, a longtime resident of Notre Dame St., passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc. in Fort Edward.

Born on April 11, 1930, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Arthur and Alta (Guertin) Hassett.

He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School as well as Norwich University.

During the Korean War, he served in the Army at the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the Signal Corps.

On January 24, 1953, he married Patricia Winters in West Chester, PA.

Don worked as an engineer for 36 years the General Electric Company and worked at both the Hudson Falls and Fort Edward plants.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hudson Falls and a past member of the Kiwanis Club and The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elk in Glens Falls. Don served for 33 years on the Hudson Falls School Board. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and camping. Everyone looked forward to Don and Pat's Memorial Day picnic, a tradition they kept up for 60 years. Most important to him, was the time he spent with family.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Robert Hassett.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Patricia W. Hassett of Hudson Falls; his children: Debra Cirino and her husband, Bill of Hartford, Linda Muller and her husband, Mark of Ravena, Dale Hassett and his wife, Jeanne of Delmar and Sandra Peters and her husband, John of Orlando, FL; his grandchildren: Bethany (Dan) Camp, Patricia (Shawn) Davis, Molly (Tony) Vargas, Morgan (Robbie) Decker, Christopher (Heather) Rees, Jared Milano, Kurt (Katie) Peters and Kyle (Rachel) Peters; seven great grandchildren; his niece and nephews: Janet, Gary and Neil.

Due to the current pandemic, interment will be private at the Gerald B.H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, with full military honors, on Duell Road in the town of Stillwater.

Don's family would like to thank the Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc., for all the care and compassion they have given to Don and his family during his stay there.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc., 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.