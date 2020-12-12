Donald L. Bernhoft

Jan. 26, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Donald Lewis Bernhoft, 85, passed away on December 8, 2020, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC with his daughters at his side. Born on January 26, 1935 in New York City, he was the youngest son of Arthur and Gladys (Cole) Bernhoft.

He was a 1953 graduate of Fayetteville High School where he met his future wife, Carol Downey, of Hingham, MA, whom he married on November 24, 1956. Don spent three years in the US Army from 1956-1959 with one year spent in Taipei, Taiwan. When he returned from overseas, he resumed his education. He was a 1962 graduate of SUNY Albany in Business Education and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Counseling from Syracuse University. He later earned a C.A.S. in School Administration from SUNY Plattsburgh. He was passionate about working with young people starting his teaching career in Guilderland High School as a business teacher and moving on to Hoosic Valley, in Schaghticoke NY where he was a guidance counselor and High School Principal. In 1976, he took a position as a High School Principal in Hudson Falls where he worked until his retirement in 1995. He referred to all of his former student's as "his kids" and was proud of their many accomplishments.

He was likewise exceedingly proud of his daughters: Nancy Grace and Jane Figueroa (Eric). Both Nancy and Jane continued his legacy as teachers, with Nancy furthering her education to become a successful family law attorney in Raleigh, NC. He is survived by his stepson, Joseph Thompson (Linda); four grandchildren: Lindsey Grace Parks (Joe), Robert Grace, Eric Donald Figueroa and Eliza Figueroa; a step-grandaughter, Josie (Patrick) O'Connor; a great-grandaughter, Juliette Parks; and two step-great grandchildren: Bodie and Mae O'Connor. Don was predeceased by his sisters, Marian Morse, Marilyn Carlisle and his brother, Robert Bernhoft. He was a much-loved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Don had the great fortune of marrying two amazing women. On November 24, 1956, he married Carol (Downey) Bernhoft. They were married until she passed away June 17, 2002. He was remarried to Catherine Thompson on January 6, 2006. Catherine passed away May 19, 2017.

Over the years, Don spent many of his happiest hours on his boat on Lake George. He could often be found on Speaker Heck, picnicking with his "Boat People." In later years, he was a regular at the Log Jam in Lake George enjoying the collegiality of many friends and the Log Jam employees. From 2017 until October 2020, he resided at the Glen at Hiland Meadows, a home that he loved. He had just recently moved to North Carolina to be closer to his family, but he maintained his status as a proud New Yorker to the end.

His daughters would love for friends and loved ones to share memories/pictures of Don on Don's guestbook in his obituary on Baker Funeral Home's website, www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Don was a great supporter of charitable organizations, particularly those involving children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Donations may be made electronically https://www.stjude.org/donate/ and click on "dedicate my donation" and add Don Bernhoft; by mail by printing the following form https://www.stjude.org/content/dam/en_US/alsac/donate/pdfs/Printable%20Donation%20Form%20English.pdf or by phone (800)822-6344.

A Virtual Memorial Service will be held on Friday December 18, 2020, at 4 p.m. The Meeting ID is 78029858864 and the passcode is 8HjumC.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through our website.