Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald L. Bernhoft
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Donald L. Bernhoft

Jan. 26, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Donald Lewis Bernhoft, 85, passed away on December 8, 2020, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC with his daughters at his side. Born on January 26, 1935 in New York City, he was the youngest son of Arthur and Gladys (Cole) Bernhoft.

He was a 1953 graduate of Fayetteville High School where he met his future wife, Carol Downey, of Hingham, MA, whom he married on November 24, 1956. Don spent three years in the US Army from 1956-1959 with one year spent in Taipei, Taiwan. When he returned from overseas, he resumed his education. He was a 1962 graduate of SUNY Albany in Business Education and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Counseling from Syracuse University. He later earned a C.A.S. in School Administration from SUNY Plattsburgh. He was passionate about working with young people starting his teaching career in Guilderland High School as a business teacher and moving on to Hoosic Valley, in Schaghticoke NY where he was a guidance counselor and High School Principal. In 1976, he took a position as a High School Principal in Hudson Falls where he worked until his retirement in 1995. He referred to all of his former student's as "his kids" and was proud of their many accomplishments.

He was likewise exceedingly proud of his daughters: Nancy Grace and Jane Figueroa (Eric). Both Nancy and Jane continued his legacy as teachers, with Nancy furthering her education to become a successful family law attorney in Raleigh, NC. He is survived by his stepson, Joseph Thompson (Linda); four grandchildren: Lindsey Grace Parks (Joe), Robert Grace, Eric Donald Figueroa and Eliza Figueroa; a step-grandaughter, Josie (Patrick) O'Connor; a great-grandaughter, Juliette Parks; and two step-great grandchildren: Bodie and Mae O'Connor. Don was predeceased by his sisters, Marian Morse, Marilyn Carlisle and his brother, Robert Bernhoft. He was a much-loved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Don had the great fortune of marrying two amazing women. On November 24, 1956, he married Carol (Downey) Bernhoft. They were married until she passed away June 17, 2002. He was remarried to Catherine Thompson on January 6, 2006. Catherine passed away May 19, 2017.

Over the years, Don spent many of his happiest hours on his boat on Lake George. He could often be found on Speaker Heck, picnicking with his "Boat People." In later years, he was a regular at the Log Jam in Lake George enjoying the collegiality of many friends and the Log Jam employees. From 2017 until October 2020, he resided at the Glen at Hiland Meadows, a home that he loved. He had just recently moved to North Carolina to be closer to his family, but he maintained his status as a proud New Yorker to the end.

His daughters would love for friends and loved ones to share memories/pictures of Don on Don's guestbook in his obituary on Baker Funeral Home's website, www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Don was a great supporter of charitable organizations, particularly those involving children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Donations may be made electronically https://www.stjude.org/donate/ and click on "dedicate my donation" and add Don Bernhoft; by mail by printing the following form https://www.stjude.org/content/dam/en_US/alsac/donate/pdfs/Printable%20Donation%20Form%20English.pdf or by phone (800)822-6344.

A Virtual Memorial Service will be held on Friday December 18, 2020, at 4 p.m. The Meeting ID is 78029858864 and the passcode is 8HjumC.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through our website.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
33 Entries
With love from the Farrar family
Mx Farrar
Neighbor
January 1, 2021
Nancy and Jane, I am sorry for the loss of you beloved Dad. While I didn't know him well, I enjoyed the times that I was able to spend time with him. He was full of life and very fun to be around (like both of you). I am thinking about you both (and Rob, Lindsey, Eric, Eric and Eliza).
Helen O'Shaughnessy
December 21, 2020
Nancy and Jane, I am so sorry for your loss. It was so nice to have your family as our neighbors. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. With God's blessings, Joann Molesky and family
Joann Molesky
Friend
December 17, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I first met Don when I was a teacher for the visually impaired working with students in Hudson Falls High. He was such a kind, compassionate, and supportive man. When there were issues that needed to be addressed I could always count on him to help solve the problem. I considered myself very lucky to have him as a leader. Bless you! I absolutely could count on him for his wonderful smile.
Anne Marie Lockhart
December 16, 2020
Dear Nancy and Jane,
We spent many beautiful days on Lake George with your dad. As you know he boated regardless of the weather to keep his "everyday on the lake" streak going. He was always interested in what was going on in your life and enjoyed being with everyone. He will be missed. We hope that all of the memories you have are a comfort to you during this difficult time.
Jane & Alan Kloepfer
Friend
December 15, 2020
Nancy & Jane, I am so sorry your Dad has passed. I had the good fortune of knowing your Dad when he came to HVC as Guidance Counselor. Such a kind, caring man who did his job well. May the Lord hold you in the palm of His hands & carry you through this difficult time. Blessings to all of you.
Marcia Gosselin-Bain
December 14, 2020
You were a wonderful friend and a great neighbor. You will be missed
Michael and Heather Stark
December 14, 2020
Jane, my condolences to you and your family. "Mr. B" as I have always called him was an outstanding educator and a great guy! I will always remember the way we could joke around with him and the way that he related to all of us as students. You never wanted to disappoint him. I became a teacher myself and I always enjoyed the conversations I had with him about teaching and education when I ran into him over the years. He gave me some good pointers for sure! I will miss running into him and reminiscing about the good ole days! He had such a positive impact and that will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you Pete Crotty
Pete Crotty
December 14, 2020
Staff and volunteers at Family Service Association were very sorry to hear of Don's passing. He was a valuable volunteer at our agency for years, providing support to us during our annual programs of Feet First and Adopt a Family. We could count on Don for being kind, supportive and friendly to all our families in need. He started volunteering with us with Cathy, and still gave us his time after Cathy's passing. He cared and that meant so much to so many people.
Kim Sopczyk
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
Don was my high school principal then he was my boss, and he was wonderful at both! I am so sorry for your loss.
Janet Kardas Stark
Teacher
December 13, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with your Dad while teaching at Hudson Falls. He was a principal who looked out for the students and teachers in his care. We did not always agree but he always listened and considered your value as a teacher. No matter the decision you knew he was looking to do the best. You were part of his family and he felt and cared for you. He had to deliver bad news to me about my own family on occasion and he was there to help. At times like that he often knew better what you needed than you did. In retirement we would meet out and there was always a discussion of the good times. He was very happy in his retirement and all the joy it brought to him. His was a life well lived and it touched many others.
Jackie Andrejkovics
Coworker
December 13, 2020
Dear Jane and family, we are saddened to hear of the loss of your Dad. He was a great man who contributed much to the lives of students lucky enough to be part of his educational legacy. May happy memories one day replace the great sadness you are carrying in your hearts.
Jeff and Debbie (Lowe) Potter
December 13, 2020
Nancy and Jane, I wish there was something that I could say to make you both feel better at this difficult time. But, as you know, those words have not yet been invented. Suffice to say that Don was a great colleague, mentor and friend. We spent many years together and enjoyed many great times together. He was a great man who did so much, for so many. He will be greatly missed but his legacy lives on. I feel privileged to have known him. Respectfully, Tom Heinzelman
Tom Heinzelman
December 13, 2020
My husband Peter and I spent many a long weekend with Uncle Don and Aunt Carol. Peter and Uncle Don engaged in some raucous backgammon rounds, Aunt Carol and I in some cozy conversations.
There was almost always a boat outing involved.

Aunt Carol and I were sitting on shore as we saw little Peter, whom Don nicknamed Peeps, fall off the end of the dock.
Uncle Don was a hero to me, after he reached into the waters of Lake George in a blind grab to save my son, who was a toddler at the time.
I’m happy to report that toddler is a 30 something now, Thanks to Don.

Here he is with Peeps in a teachable moment, showing him how to focus....a camera.
Kim Holzberger
Family
December 13, 2020
Fun at Perrico sun cancun
Brian Mayott
Friend
December 12, 2020
Brian Mayott
Friend
December 12, 2020
Brian Mayott
Friend
December 12, 2020
Brian Mayott
Friend
December 12, 2020
Great guy, great memories! Not only in Cancun but also on lake George and on the racquetball court.
Brian Mayott
Friend
December 12, 2020
Nancy and Jane, I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad was one of the best people I had the pleasure of knowing as one of "his kids" in high school. He will be missed by all who knew and respected him.
Christine Primeau
December 12, 2020
Don and I worked together in HFHS for many years. He was one of th most student oriented people I knew, I learned a lot working with him. We played racquetball together, enjoyed skiing and boating. Don was always in good spirt and enjoyed people. He kindness will be missed.
David Zachar
Coworker
December 12, 2020
Don hired me for my first teaching job and I absolutely loved working at Hudson Falls HS. When I left teaching, he and I had a long heartfelt discussion. Three years later, when I chose to go back to the classroom, this time at GFHS, he called me to tell me how pleased he was that I decided to get back to what I love to do. When we would see each other, he always had a smile and positive comment to share. He was a kind, caring man who was passionate about life. I am very sorry to hear of his passing. Prayers for healing your broken hearts.
Elizabeth Strader (Saunders)
Teacher
December 12, 2020
Mr. Bernhoft was a beloved principal to me and my 5 older siblings. So many great memories of my years at Hudson Falls High school included Mr. B. Sending love to his family ❤
Chelle LeBarron
Student
December 12, 2020
My Uncle Don was something else. Always kind and good to his sister, my mother, Marilyn Carlisle. I loved Uncle Don and enjoyed our conversations over the years. He will be missed. Love, Pat
Patricia Christy
December 12, 2020
Don was a great colleague and friend. We shared many good times playing racquetball, boating, skiing and cocktails. He was one of the most caring people I know.
Dave Zachar
Friend
December 12, 2020
Janey and Nancy I am so sorry for the loss of your father. I knew your dad from my high school years to begin with. Then we became neighbors and friends and I got to know his girls. What did Mrs. Shine call you all? Then you moved to the north country and our family followed. I would see your dad from time to time out and about in the community. He always had a smile on his face and friends around him. I will never pass by Speaker Heck island without thinking about him. I will miss him. Love to you. Wanda
Wanda maciariello
December 12, 2020
Don was a good friend and mentor to my son Dan. Many times Dan would be home on leave from the Marines and he and Don would go out on the boat and get lunch or just hang out on the lake. Don ment alot to Dan as a friend and mentor. He will be missed by us all his light will always burn bright.
Patti Stoy
Friend
December 12, 2020
I am so sad to hear about Don. He was a kind man and I truly enjoyed working with him and Cathy building houses with Habitat. This picture is Don taking a water break at one of the building sites. He will be missed by the "Handy Girls".
Karen Close
December 12, 2020
He was my high school principal in HF from 81-84. I played a lot of sports and we won sections and our bus was leaving for a regional game down state, he hopped on our bus and gave a great pep speech about how proud he was of us and wished us good luck. I remember him being a kind, compassionate, caring principal.
P Collins Rehm
December 12, 2020
I worked at The Glen At Hiland Meadows and Don was one of my favorite residents. Condolences to his family.
Leslie Lant
Acquaintance
December 12, 2020
He was was a great man. Very kind and always a gentleman.
Rebecca DuPrey
December 12, 2020
We will remember Don as a dedicated educator and great member of our community. Don was also a valued customer at the dealership. He will be missed by many. Prayers to his entire family, may your Hearts be full of Happy Memories of a life well lived.
Tim and Jane Havens
December 12, 2020
My dear uncle don. You will be sadly missed. I will remember you always. my look-a-like uncle, Uncle dad as I joking referred you as. Our boating experiences and exchanging of birthday cards. I love you! Tommy B.
thomas and jeanie bernhoft
Family
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 33 of 33 results