Donald H. Boutelle

May 26, 1924 - Sept. 4, 2021

CORINTH – Donald H. Boutelle, 97, of Angel Road, passed away of natural causes Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the age of 97. He was living at home, until recently, passing away at The Pines in Glens Falls.

Born on May 26, 1924 in The Bronx, he was the son of the late Harold and Ruth (Wheeler) Boutelle.

Don graduated from Corinth High School in 1942. He was raised in Corinth and was involved in many sports and community leagues. As a young man he caddied at local golf courses and became a strong golfer, playing well into his 80's.

He joined the United States Marine Corps on Sept. 2, 1942, and following in the footsteps of his brothers, served during World War II in the Pacific Theater as a Sergeant until his honorable discharge on Oct. 18, 1945. During the war, he fought in the Bismark Archipelago Operation at Green Island and in the liberation of Luzan in the Philippines.

Following the war, Don married Loretta Benware on Dec. 8, 1951 in Saratoga Springs and the couple resided in Hudson Grove in Lake Luzerne for many years and most recently have lived in Corinth.

He was employed for many years as a Super Calender Operator at the International Paper Co. in Corinth until his retirement in 1986. He also was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club.

Don was an avid golfer and member of Brookhaven Golf Course for many years.

He and Loretta wintered in Florida for many years where they enjoyed golfing and had a nice circle of friends there.

He also enjoyed camping, hunting and loved watching the New York Yankees.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by four brothers, Winston, Gordon, Herman and Raymond and an Infant son, David.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 69 years of Corinth include two children, Stephen Boutelle (Jill) of Hadley and Richard Boutelle of Ticonderoga; five grandchildren, Samantha Smith (Ben) of Schenectady, Andrea Doyle (James) of Richmond, VA, Corey Boutelle (Julie) of Indiana, Jason Boutelle of Ticonderoga, and Amanda Kuhl (Andrew) of Ticonderoga; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Pines for their kindness and compassionate care given to Don during his illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.