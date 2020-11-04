Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald F. Huot

Donald F. Huot

PENFIELD - Donald F. Huot, age 85, passed away on November 2, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Leah; children: Linda (Richard) Repka, Diane, Glen, Marianne (Allan) Bennett; and eight grandchildren.

Donald's Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 6, 2020 11 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 43 Gebhardt Rd., Penfield. Interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Southeastern Guide Dogs-Veterans Services or having a Mass said in his memory. For more information please visit www.jenningsnultonmattlefh.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
43 Gebhardt Rd., Penfield, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Jennings, Nulton, & Mattle Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.