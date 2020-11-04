Donald F. Huot

PENFIELD - Donald F. Huot, age 85, passed away on November 2, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Leah; children: Linda (Richard) Repka, Diane, Glen, Marianne (Allan) Bennett; and eight grandchildren.

Donald's Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 6, 2020 11 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 43 Gebhardt Rd., Penfield. Interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Southeastern Guide Dogs-Veterans Services or having a Mass said in his memory. For more information please visit www.jenningsnultonmattlefh.com